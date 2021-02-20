  • February 20, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian falls to Wolfforth Frenship, playoff opener set for Monday

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian falls to Wolfforth Frenship, playoff opener set for Monday

Wolfforth Frenship 48, Permian 45

Saturday, The Tiger Pit, Wolfforth

PERMIAN (18-5 Overall, 10-2 District 2-6A)

Shy Stephens-Deary 8 9-12 28, Cedric Baty 1 1-3 3, Tremayne Baty 1 0-0 2, Race Herr 1 0-0 3, Calvione Calicutt 3 1-1 7, Zay Pierce 0 0-0 0, Corey McCoy 0 0-0 0, Rodney Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Kyson Moreno 0 2-2 2. Totals 14 13-18 45.

WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP (21-4, 12-0)

Devin Hartfield 4 3-4 11, Jeb Smallwood 2 2-2 7, Logan Barkowsky 0 0-0 0, A.B. Melvin 0 0-0 0, Myles Johnson 0 0-0 0, Tajavis Miller 6 2-3 16, Jalen Braziel 0 0-0 0, Lincoln Parrott 0 3-4 3, Tracy Godfrey 1 6-11 8, Tate Beeles 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 17-26 48.

Permian.................... 7.. 12   17     9   —    45

Wolfforth Frenship. 12.... 8   13   15   —    48

3-Point goals — Permian 4 (Stephens-Deary 3, Herr 1); Wolfforth Frenship 3 (Miller 2, Smallwood 1). Total fouls — Permian 24, Wolfforth Frenship 19. Fouled out — Permian; T. Baty, C. Baty. Technical fouls — Wolfforth Frenship: Godfrey.

Posted: Saturday, February 20, 2021 6:34 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian falls to Wolfforth Frenship, playoff opener set for Monday OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

WOLFFORTH The Permian basketball team finally completed its regular season but it was not the result it had hoped for, losing 48-45 to Wolfforth Frenship in the District 2-6A finale Saturday at The Tiger Pit.

The game had been pushed back more than a week due to inclement weather conditions across the state.

Permian (18-5 overall, 10-2 district) had a chance to tie the game with a 3-pointer in the final seconds but was unable to convert. The Panthers will be the No. 2 seed out of District 2-6A for the playoffs.

Frenship (21-4, 12-0) clinched the outright district title and will play El Paso Franklin at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Fort Stockton. 

The Panthers will have a quick turnaround to begin the postseason as they will host El Paso Eastlake at 5 p.m. Monday at the Permian Fieldhouse in a Class 6A bi-district game.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , on Saturday, February 20, 2021 6:34 pm.

