HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian falls to Wolfforth Frenship, playoff opener set for Monday

WOLFFORTH The Permian basketball team finally completed its regular season but it was not the result it had hoped for, losing 48-45 to Wolfforth Frenship in the District 2-6A finale Saturday at The Tiger Pit.

The game had been pushed back more than a week due to inclement weather conditions across the state.

Permian (18-5 overall, 10-2 district) had a chance to tie the game with a 3-pointer in the final seconds but was unable to convert. The Panthers will be the No. 2 seed out of District 2-6A for the playoffs.

Frenship (21-4, 12-0) clinched the outright district title and will play El Paso Franklin at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Fort Stockton.

The Panthers will have a quick turnaround to begin the postseason as they will host El Paso Eastlake at 5 p.m. Monday at the Permian Fieldhouse in a Class 6A bi-district game.