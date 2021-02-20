Permian P logo
- Wolfforth Frenship 48, Permian 45
-
Saturday, The Tiger Pit, Wolfforth
PERMIAN (18-5 Overall, 10-2 District 2-6A)
Shy Stephens-Deary 8 9-12 28, Cedric Baty 1 1-3 3, Tremayne Baty 1 0-0 2, Race Herr 1 0-0 3, Calvione Calicutt 3 1-1 7, Zay Pierce 0 0-0 0, Corey McCoy 0 0-0 0, Rodney Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Kyson Moreno 0 2-2 2. Totals 14 13-18 45.
WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP (21-4, 12-0)
Devin Hartfield 4 3-4 11, Jeb Smallwood 2 2-2 7, Logan Barkowsky 0 0-0 0, A.B. Melvin 0 0-0 0, Myles Johnson 0 0-0 0, Tajavis Miller 6 2-3 16, Jalen Braziel 0 0-0 0, Lincoln Parrott 0 3-4 3, Tracy Godfrey 1 6-11 8, Tate Beeles 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 17-26 48.
Permian.................... 7.. 12 17 9 — 45
Wolfforth Frenship. 12.... 8 13 15 — 48
3-Point goals — Permian 4 (Stephens-Deary 3, Herr 1); Wolfforth Frenship 3 (Miller 2, Smallwood 1). Total fouls — Permian 24, Wolfforth Frenship 19. Fouled out — Permian; T. Baty, C. Baty. Technical fouls — Wolfforth Frenship: Godfrey.
Posted: Saturday, February 20, 2021 6:34 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian falls to Wolfforth Frenship, playoff opener set for Monday
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
WOLFFORTH The Permian basketball team finally completed its regular season but it was not the result it had hoped for, losing 48-45 to Wolfforth Frenship in the District 2-6A finale Saturday at The Tiger Pit.
The game had been pushed back more than a week due to inclement weather conditions across the state.
Permian (18-5 overall, 10-2 district) had a chance to tie the game with a 3-pointer in the final seconds but was unable to convert. The Panthers will be the No. 2 seed out of District 2-6A for the playoffs.
Frenship (21-4, 12-0) clinched the outright district title and will play El Paso Franklin at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Fort Stockton.
The Panthers will have a quick turnaround to begin the postseason as they will host El Paso Eastlake at 5 p.m. Monday at the Permian Fieldhouse in a Class 6A bi-district game.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Oavarsity,
Boys,
Teams,
Permian,
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Basketball,
Boys,
Teams,
Permian
on
Saturday, February 20, 2021 6:34 pm.
| Tags:
Permian,
Panthers,
Basketball,
Wolfforth Frenship,
District 2-6a