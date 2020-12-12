Permian P logo
Seminole logo
- Seminole 74, Permian 45
-
PERMIAN (4-3)
Cedric Baty 0 1-1 2, Tremayne Baty 2 0-0 5, Zay Pierce 4 0-0 9, Brian Huitron 1 0-0 2, Carlous Davis 1 0-0 2, Kyson Moreno 2 0-0 5, Race Herr 5 5-7 15, Ben Saldivar 2 0-0 5. otals 17 6-9 45.
SEMINOLE (5-4)
Elijah Beard 10 3-5 28, Kross Carter 1 4-4 6, Caden Cottrell 0 2-2 2, River Powers 1 0-0 3, Isaac Castaneda 0 2-2 2, Rylan McCormick 0 0-1 0, Blake Hamblin 7 2-2 20.Totals 19 13-14 74.
Permian.................. 10.... 7 11 17 — 45
Seminole................... 9.. 17 24 24 — 74
3-Point goals — Permian 4 (T. Baty 1, Pierce 1, Saldivar 1, Moreno 1), Seminole 13 (Beard 5, Hamblin 4, Freeman 3, Powers 1). Total fouls — Permian 18, Seminole 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Permian: Coach.
Posted: Saturday, December 12, 2020 7:30 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian falls in road matchup to Seminole
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
SEMINOLE The Seminole boys basketball team came away with a 74-45 win over Permian on Saturday at home in a nondistrict contest.
The Indians (5-4 overall) had a strong shooting performance with 13 3-pointers made in the game. The Panthers fell to 4-3.
Elijah Beard scored 28 points to lead Seminole, while Blake Hamblin had 20.
The Panthers were led by Race Herr’s 15 points. Zay Pierce added nine points.
Permian led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter, but was outscored 65-35 the rest of the way as the Indians scored 24 points in both the third and fourth quarters.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Oavarsity,
Boys,
Teams,
Permian,
Sports,
Basketball,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Basketball,
Boys,
Teams,
Permian,
Seminole
on
Saturday, December 12, 2020 7:30 pm.
| Tags:
Permian,
Seminole,
High School Basketball