HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian falls in road matchup to Seminole

The Seminole boys basketball team came away with a 74-45 win over Permian on Saturday at home in a nondistrict contest.

The Indians (5-4 overall) had a strong shooting performance with 13 3-pointers made in the game. The Panthers fell to 4-3.

Elijah Beard scored 28 points to lead Seminole, while Blake Hamblin had 20.

The Panthers were led by Race Herr’s 15 points. Zay Pierce added nine points.

Permian led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter, but was outscored 65-35 the rest of the way as the Indians scored 24 points in both the third and fourth quarters.