  • December 12, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian falls in road matchup to Seminole

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian falls in road matchup to Seminole

Seminole 74, Permian 45

PERMIAN (4-3)

Cedric Baty 0 1-1 2, Tremayne Baty 2 0-0 5, Zay Pierce 4 0-0 9, Brian Huitron 1 0-0 2, Carlous Davis 1 0-0 2, Kyson Moreno 2 0-0 5, Race Herr 5 5-7 15, Ben Saldivar 2 0-0 5. otals 17 6-9 45.

SEMINOLE (5-4)

Elijah Beard 10 3-5 28, Kross Carter 1 4-4 6, Caden Cottrell 0 2-2 2, River Powers 1 0-0 3, Isaac Castaneda 0 2-2 2, Rylan McCormick 0 0-1 0, Blake Hamblin 7 2-2 20.Totals 19 13-14 74.

Permian.................. 10.... 7   11   17   —    45

Seminole................... 9.. 17   24   24   —    74

3-Point goals — Permian 4 (T. Baty 1, Pierce 1, Saldivar 1, Moreno 1),  Seminole 13 (Beard 5, Hamblin 4, Freeman 3, Powers 1). Total fouls — Permian 18, Seminole 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Permian: Coach.

Posted: Saturday, December 12, 2020 7:30 pm

SEMINOLE The Seminole boys basketball team came away with a 74-45 win over Permian on Saturday at home in a nondistrict contest.

The Indians (5-4 overall) had a strong shooting performance with 13 3-pointers made in the game. The Panthers fell to 4-3.

Elijah Beard scored 28 points to lead Seminole, while Blake Hamblin had 20.

The Panthers were led by Race Herr’s 15 points. Zay Pierce added nine points.

Permian led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter, but was outscored 65-35 the rest of the way as the Indians scored 24 points in both the third and fourth quarters.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

