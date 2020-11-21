  • November 21, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian earns pair of victories

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian earns pair of victories

Permian 56, Lubbock Monterey 47

LUBBOCK MONTEREY (2-1)

Devin White 1 0-0 3, Zyrin Brantley 1 0-0 2, TK Young 0 0-0 0, Neeko Young 3 0-0 7, Vance Vasquez 4 0-0 12, Vyson Miller 3 0-0 8, Aiden Castillo 3 0-0 6, Jessie Martinez 4 1-2 9. Totals 19 1-2 47.

PERMIAN (2-0)

Cedric Baty 2 1-2 5, Tremayne Baty 5 1-3 12, Zay Pierce 3 5-7 12, Dre Magee 1 0-0 2, Calvione Calicutt 5 0-3 10, Carlous Davis 1 0-0 3, Kyson Moreno 3 0-0 6, Race Herr 1 1-3 4. Totals 21 9-20 56.

Monterey................ 12.. 20   15     0   —    47

Permian.................. 13.. 10   14   19   —    56

3-Point goals — Lubbock Monterey 8 (Vasquez 4, Miller 2, White 1, Young 1), Permian 4 (Herr 1, T. Baty 1, Pierce 1, Davis 1). Total fouls — Lubobck Monterey 21, Permian 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

Permian 61, Red Oak 47

RED OAK

Zaylon Walton 0 0-0 0, Torrance Warren 2 0-0 5, Aaron Jackson 3 2-2 9, Reginald Osborne 5 0-0 11, Devin Boone 1 2-4 5, Jamil Berry 1 0-0 2, J. Gardner-Murphy 2 0-0 4, Franklin Hunger 1 0-0 2, Kamal Brooks 3 0-0 6, Kenny Jones 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 4-6 47.

PERMIAN (3-0)

Cedric Baty 3 1-4 8, Tremayne Baty 8 0-0 17, Dre Magee 2 1-1 5, Calvione Calicutt 1 3-6 5, Kyson Moreno 2 0-0 4, Dreyce Locke 1 0-2 2, Race Herr 5 1-2 12. Totals 25 6-16 61

Red Oak.................. 10.... 7   13   14   —    47

Permian.................. 22.. 11   17   11   —    61

3-Point goals — Red Oak 5 (Warren 1, Jackson 1, Boone 1, Osborne 1, Jones 1), Permian 5 (Pierce 2, C. Baty 1, T. Baty 1, Herr 1). Total fouls — Red Oak 17, Permian 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Saturday, November 21, 2020 7:40 pm

Posted: Saturday, November 21, 2020 7:40 pm

The Permian boys basketball team used a stout defensive effort in the fourth quarter Friday to rally past Lubbock Monterey for a 56-47 victory at the Permian Fieldhouse.

The Panthers shut out the Plainsmen 19-0 in the final eight minutes to take the victory.

Tremayne Baty and Zay Pierce led the way for Permian, scoring 12 points each, while Calvione Calicutt added 10. Vance Vasquez led the Plainsmen (2-1) with 12 points.

Permian followed up Friday’s victory with a 61-47 victory Saturday against Red Oak in Abilene. Treymane Baty finished Saturday’s game with 17 points, while Race Herr added 12.

Reginald Osborne finished with a team-high 11 points for Red Oak. 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

