HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian earns pair of victories

The Permian boys basketball team used a stout defensive effort in the fourth quarter Friday to rally past Lubbock Monterey for a 56-47 victory at the Permian Fieldhouse.

The Panthers shut out the Plainsmen 19-0 in the final eight minutes to take the victory.

Tremayne Baty and Zay Pierce led the way for Permian, scoring 12 points each, while Calvione Calicutt added 10. Vance Vasquez led the Plainsmen (2-1) with 12 points.

Permian followed up Friday’s victory with a 61-47 victory Saturday against Red Oak in Abilene. Treymane Baty finished Saturday’s game with 17 points, while Race Herr added 12.

Reginald Osborne finished with a team-high 11 points for Red Oak.