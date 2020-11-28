Permian P logo
- Permian 53, Amarillo Tascosa 28
-
AMARILLO TASCOSA (1-3)
Patrick Edwards 1 0-2 3, Javonte Gilbreath 2 2-3 4, Jeray Carr 1 1-2 3, Jayden Toniolli 3 0-0 9, Ashraf Barsham 1 0-0 2, Jailyn Sledge 1 0-0 3, Tony Collins 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 3-9 28.
PERMIAN (4-0)
Cedric Baty 3 3-5 8, Tremayne Baty 5 0-0 10, Zay Pierce 2 0-0 5, Calvione Calicutt 3 0-0 6, Race Herr 4 0-0 9, Dra McGee 3 0-0 6, Ben Saldivar 1 0-0 2, Carlous Davis 1 0-0 3, Kyson Moreno 1 0-0 2, Dreyce Locke 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 2-5 53.
Amarillo Tascosa... 11.... 2 8 7 — 28
Permian.................... 9.. 10 18 16 — 53
3-Point goals — Amarillo Tascosa 5 (Toniolli 3, Edwards 1, Sledge 1), Permian 3 (Davis 1, Pierce 1, Herr 1). Total fouls — Amarillo Tascosa 12, Permian 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Saturday, November 28, 2020 7:41 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Panthers stay perfect with victory over Rebels
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
LUBBOCK The Permian basketball team used a strong defensive effort in the second quarter Saturday to take the lead and pull away for a 53-28 victory over former District 2-6A foe Amarillo Tascosa at Lubbock Christian High School.
After trailing 11-9 after the first quarter, the Panthers (4-0) outscored the Rebels (1-3) 28-10 over the second and third quarters to help seal the game.
Tremayne Baty finished with a game-high 10 points for Permian while Race Herr had nine and Cedric Baty added eight. Jayden Toniolli led the Rebels with nine points in the loss.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Oavarsity,
Boys,
Teams,
Permian,
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Basketball,
Boys,
Teams,
Permian
on
Saturday, November 28, 2020 7:41 pm.
| Tags:
Permian,
Amarillo Tascosa,
Panthers,
Boys High School Basketball