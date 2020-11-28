  • November 28, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Panthers stay perfect with victory over Rebels - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Panthers stay perfect with victory over Rebels

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Permian 53, Amarillo Tascosa 28

AMARILLO TASCOSA (1-3)

Patrick Edwards 1 0-2 3, Javonte Gilbreath 2 2-3 4, Jeray Carr 1 1-2 3, Jayden Toniolli 3 0-0 9, Ashraf Barsham 1 0-0 2, Jailyn Sledge 1 0-0 3, Tony Collins 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 3-9 28.

PERMIAN (4-0)

Cedric Baty 3 3-5 8, Tremayne Baty 5 0-0 10, Zay Pierce 2 0-0 5, Calvione Calicutt 3 0-0 6, Race Herr 4 0-0 9, Dra McGee 3 0-0 6, Ben Saldivar 1 0-0 2, Carlous Davis 1 0-0 3, Kyson Moreno 1 0-0 2, Dreyce Locke 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 2-5 53.

Amarillo Tascosa... 11.... 2     8     7   —    28

Permian.................... 9.. 10   18   16   —    53

3-Point goals — Amarillo Tascosa 5 (Toniolli 3, Edwards 1, Sledge 1), Permian 3 (Davis 1, Pierce 1, Herr 1). Total fouls — Amarillo Tascosa 12, Permian 10.  Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Saturday, November 28, 2020 7:41 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Panthers stay perfect with victory over Rebels OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

LUBBOCK The Permian basketball team used a strong defensive effort in the second quarter Saturday to take the lead and pull away for a 53-28 victory over former District 2-6A foe Amarillo Tascosa at Lubbock Christian High School.

After trailing 11-9 after the first quarter, the Panthers (4-0) outscored the Rebels (1-3) 28-10 over the second and third quarters to help seal the game.

Tremayne Baty finished with a game-high 10 points for Permian while Race Herr had nine and Cedric Baty added eight. Jayden Toniolli led the Rebels with nine points in the loss.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , on Saturday, November 28, 2020 7:41 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
42°
Humidity: 77%
Winds: ESE at 5mph
Feels Like: 39°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 57°/Low 34°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

sunday

weather
High 59°/Low 27°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

monday

weather
High 53°/Low 31°
Sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]