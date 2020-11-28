HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Panthers stay perfect with victory over Rebels

The Permian basketball team used a strong defensive effort in the second quarter Saturday to take the lead and pull away for a 53-28 victory over former District 2-6A foe Amarillo Tascosa at Lubbock Christian High School.

After trailing 11-9 after the first quarter, the Panthers (4-0) outscored the Rebels (1-3) 28-10 over the second and third quarters to help seal the game.

Tremayne Baty finished with a game-high 10 points for Permian while Race Herr had nine and Cedric Baty added eight. Jayden Toniolli led the Rebels with nine points in the loss.