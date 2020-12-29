Michael Bauer|Odessa American
Permian's Race Herr (35) goes up to the basket in the first quarter against Odessa High Dec. 22 at OHS Fieldhouse.
- Permian 59, OKC Storm 34
OKC STORM
Zander Bluitt 4 0-0 10, Will Major 0 0-0 0, Braydon Hill 2 2-2 6, Landon Talbott 0 0-0 0, Grant Shelton 2 2-3 5, Zack Harwick 0 1-2 1, Jarrett Grisham 4 0-0 9, Morgan Hansen 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 5-7 34.
PERMIAN (8-3)
Cedric Baty 1 1-4 4, Tremayne Baty 3 3-4 9, Shy Stephens-Deary 5 4-6 15, Rodney Hall 0 2-2 2, Dre McGee 1 0-0 2, Ben Saldivar 3 1-2 7, Corey McCoy 1 0-0 2, Carlous Davis 0 0-0 0, Kyson Moreno 1 0-0 3, Calvione Calicutt 2 0-0 4, Race Herr 2 7-8 11. Totals 19 18-26 59.
OKC Storm................. 6.. 14 5 19 — 34
Permian.................. 17.. 19 12 11 — 59
3-Point goals — OKC Storm 3 (Bluitt 2, Grisham 1), Permian 3 (C. Baty 1, Stephens-Deary 1, Moreno 1). Total fouls — OKC Storm 17, Permian 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — OKC Storm: Coach.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Panthers jump out to early lead en route to victory
The Permian boys basketball team took control of its game early against the Oklahoma City Storm, jumping out to a 17-0 lead before cruising to a 59-34 victory Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.
Shy Stephens-Deary and Race Herr both finished in double figures scoring with 15 and 11 points, respectively, to lead the Panthers (8-3). Tremayne Baty also added nine points for Permian.
Zander Bluitt led the Storm with 10 points in the loss.
