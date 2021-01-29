HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Panthers earn key victory against Bobcats

The Permian boys basketball team kept itself in contention for the District 2-6A title by defeating San Angelo Central 67-48 Friday at Babe Didrikson Gym.

The victory helped Permian (16-4 overall, 8-1 district) maintain its 2½ game lead over Abilene High in the standings.

Shy Stephens-Deary led the way for the Panthers, finishing with a game-high 29 points in the victory. Race Herr added 16 points.

Branden Campbell and Jaedyn Gipson led the Bobcats (15-7, 4-4) with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Permian is open Tuesday before hosting Midland Lee next Friday.