HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Panthers earn key victory against Bobcats

- District 2-6A Standings
-
District 2-6A
Overall District
W L W L
x-Wolfforth Frenship.............. 17 4 8 0
x-Permian............................. 16 4 8 1
Abilene High......................... 16 5 5 3
San Angelo Central............... 15 7 4 4
Odessa High........................ 10 9 2 7
Midland Lee........................... 8 8 2 7
Midland High.......................... 3 18 1 8
x-clinched playoff spot
Friday, Jan. 29
Abilene High 65, Odessa High 64
Permian 67, San Angelo Central 48
Midland Lee 56, Midland High 54
Wolfforth Frenship, open
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Odessa High at Wolfforth Frenship, 6:30 p.m.
Midland High at Abilene High, 6:30 p.m.
San Angelo Central at Midland Lee, 6:30 p.m.
Permian, open
Posted: Friday, January 29, 2021 10:14 pm
SAN ANGELO The Permian boys basketball team kept itself in contention for the District 2-6A title by defeating San Angelo Central 67-48 Friday at Babe Didrikson Gym.
The victory helped Permian (16-4 overall, 8-1 district) maintain its 2½ game lead over Abilene High in the standings.
Shy Stephens-Deary led the way for the Panthers, finishing with a game-high 29 points in the victory. Race Herr added 16 points.
Branden Campbell and Jaedyn Gipson led the Bobcats (15-7, 4-4) with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Permian is open Tuesday before hosting Midland Lee next Friday.
