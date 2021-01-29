  • January 29, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Panthers earn key victory against Bobcats

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Panthers earn key victory against Bobcats

District 2-6A Standings

District 2-6A

                                              Overall           District

                                               W        L         W         L

x-Wolfforth Frenship.............. 17        4          8         0

x-Permian............................. 16        4          8         1

Abilene High......................... 16        5          5         3

San Angelo Central............... 15        7          4         4

Odessa High........................ 10        9          2         7

Midland Lee........................... 8        8          2         7

Midland High.......................... 3      18          1         8

x-clinched playoff spot

Friday, Jan. 29

Abilene High 65, Odessa High 64

Permian 67, San Angelo Central 48

Midland Lee 56, Midland High 54

Wolfforth Frenship, open

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Odessa High at Wolfforth Frenship, 6:30 p.m.

Midland High at Abilene High, 6:30 p.m.

San Angelo Central at Midland Lee, 6:30 p.m.

Permian, open

Posted: Friday, January 29, 2021 10:14 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Panthers earn key victory against Bobcats

SAN ANGELO The Permian boys basketball team kept itself in contention for the District 2-6A title by defeating San Angelo Central 67-48 Friday at Babe Didrikson Gym.

The victory helped Permian (16-4 overall, 8-1 district) maintain its 2½ game lead over Abilene High in the standings.

Shy Stephens-Deary led the way for the Panthers, finishing with a game-high 29 points in the victory. Race Herr added 16 points.

Branden Campbell and Jaedyn Gipson led the Bobcats (15-7, 4-4) with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Permian is open Tuesday before hosting Midland Lee next Friday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

