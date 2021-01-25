  • January 25, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Panthers, Bronchos return to action Tuesday - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Panthers, Bronchos return to action Tuesday

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, January 25, 2021 5:29 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Panthers, Bronchos return to action Tuesday OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

Permian is home and Odessa High on the road in District 2-6A boys basketball action tonight.

The Panthers (14-4 overall, 6-1 in district) host Midland High (3-16, 1-6) at 6 p.m. at the Permian Fieldhouse with a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a victory.

The Bronchos (9-8, 1-6) travel to face Midland Lee (7-7, 1-6) at 6:30 p.m.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , , , , on Monday, January 25, 2021 5:29 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
49°
Humidity: 32%
Winds: WNW at 9mph
Feels Like: 45°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 59°/Low 37°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 57°/Low 32°
Windy with plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 55°/Low 32°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.

thursday

weather
High 55°/Low 37°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]