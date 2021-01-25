Eli Hartman
OAT012321_OHS@PermianBoysBasketball
Permian High School’s Race Herr (35) attempts to shoot a ball from under the basket while surrounded by the Odessa High Bronchos during the first half of their cross town rivalry game Friday night at the Permian High School Fieldhouse.
Posted: Monday, January 25, 2021 5:29 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Panthers, Bronchos return to action Tuesday
Permian is home and Odessa High on the road in District 2-6A boys basketball action tonight.
The Panthers (14-4 overall, 6-1 in district) host Midland High (3-16, 1-6) at 6 p.m. at the Permian Fieldhouse with a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a victory.
The Bronchos (9-8, 1-6) travel to face Midland Lee (7-7, 1-6) at 6:30 p.m.
