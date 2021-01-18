HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Panthers, Bronchos ready for key District 2-6A matchups

The Permian and Odessa High boys basketball teams return to action Tuesday in a pair of key District 2-6A games.

The Panthers host Wolfforth Frenship at 6:30 p.m. at the Permian Fieldhouse while the Bronchos travel to San Angelo Central to face the Bobcats at the same time.

The winner of the matchup between Permian (13-3 overall, 5-0 district) and Frenship (14-4, 5-0) will take over sole possession of first place in the district.

The Bronchos (9-6, 1-4) are looking to win their second straight game and could move back into the playoff mix with a victory over the Bobcats (13-6, 2-3).