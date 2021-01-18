Michael Bauer|Odessa American
Permian-San Angelo Central
Permian's Shy Stephens-Deary (3) dribbles the ball downcourt in the first quarter against San Angelo Central Tuesday at Permian Fieldhouse. Michael Bauer|Odessa American
Eli Hartman
OAT011621_MidlandHigh@OHSBoysBasketball
Midland High School’s Jeremiah Phillips (2) attempts to block a layup from Odessa High School’s Christian Tijerina (13) in the second quarter of their game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at the OHS Fieldhouse.
Posted: Monday, January 18, 2021 5:44 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Panthers, Bronchos ready for key District 2-6A matchups
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
The Permian and Odessa High boys basketball teams return to action Tuesday in a pair of key District 2-6A games.
The Panthers host Wolfforth Frenship at 6:30 p.m. at the Permian Fieldhouse while the Bronchos travel to San Angelo Central to face the Bobcats at the same time.
The winner of the matchup between Permian (13-3 overall, 5-0 district) and Frenship (14-4, 5-0) will take over sole possession of first place in the district.
The Bronchos (9-6, 1-4) are looking to win their second straight game and could move back into the playoff mix with a victory over the Bobcats (13-6, 2-3).
