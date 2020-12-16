HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High runs past Andrews as Welch returns

The Odessa High boys basketball team bounced back in a big way as the Bronchos defeated Andrews 93-36 Tuesday at the Andrews Performance Center.

It was the first game back on the bench for Odessa High head coach Neal Welch after missing the last six games due to quarantine.

“I’d like to give a big shoutout to Coach Jermil Lewis for doing an outstanding job running our program while I was out,” Welch said via text message Tuesday night.

Christian Tijerina was one of four Bronchos (6-2) in double figures scoring, finishing with a game-high 24 points. Coco Rose added 16 points while L.J. Willis and Caleb Ramirez had 12 and 10 points, respectively. Markeese Lawrence had nine points to lead Andrews (0-8).

The Bronchos host San Angelo Lake View at 6 p.m. Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.