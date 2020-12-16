  • December 16, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High runs past Andrews as Welch returns

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High runs past Andrews as Welch returns

Odessa High 93, Andrews 36

ODESSA HIGH (6-2)

Coco Rose 8 0-0 16, Caleb Ramirez 3 2-3 10, Adrian Muzquiz 3 2-2 9, Jaylen McCowan 2 0-0 4, Efrain Orona 3 2-2 8, Austin Marquez 1 0-1 2, L.J. Willis 6 0-0 12, Christian Tijerina 9 5-8 24, Pete Gamboa 1 0-0 2, Perry Gonzales 1 1-2 4, Diego Cervantes 1 0-0 2  Totals 38 12-18 93.

ANDREWS (0-8)

Andrew Villegas 3 1-2 8, Jaylon Jones 2 0-1 5, Anthony Trevino 1 0-0 3, Andrew Reyes 2 0-0 5, Drew Mayfield 2 4-2 6, Markeese Lawrence 4 0-2 9, Luis Cervantes 0 0-0 0, Anthony De Los Rios 0 0-0 0.  Totals 14 3-9 36.

Odessa High........... 21.. 26   21   25   —    93

Andrews.................... 9.. 15     8     4   —    36

3-Point goals — Odessa High 5 (Ramirez 2, Muzquiz 1, Tijerina 1, Gonzales 1), Andrews 5 (Villegas 1, Jones 1, Trevino 1, Reyes 1, Lawrence 1). Total fouls — Odessa High 11, Andrews 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. JV — Odessa High 51, Andrews 35.

Posted: Tuesday, December 15, 2020 9:30 pm

ANDREWS The Odessa High boys basketball team bounced back in a big way as the Bronchos defeated Andrews 93-36 Tuesday at the Andrews Performance Center.

It was the first game back on the bench for Odessa High head coach Neal Welch after missing the last six games due to quarantine.

“I’d like to give a big shoutout to Coach Jermil Lewis for doing an outstanding job running our program while I was out,” Welch said via text message Tuesday night.

Christian Tijerina was one of four Bronchos (6-2) in double figures scoring, finishing with a game-high 24 points. Coco Rose added 16 points while L.J. Willis and Caleb Ramirez had 12 and 10 points, respectively. Markeese Lawrence had nine points to lead Andrews (0-8).

The Bronchos host San Angelo Lake View at 6 p.m. Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

