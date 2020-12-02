HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High rallies past Plainview in return to court

Coming out of a two-week quarantine and playing without its head coach, the Odessa High basketball team did not get off to a fast start.

Despite the adversity, the Bronchos were able to get the job done.

L.J. Willis scored a team-high 23 points, including two free throws with eight seconds remaining, and Odessa High made one final defensive stand to pull out a 60-58 victory over Plainview Tuesday at Ector Junior High.

“We were off for two weeks and we kind of lost our conditioning and our rhythm,” Willis said. “It was a hard game but we just kept working and I’m glad we got the win.”

Willis and guard Coco Rose led the way for the Bronchos, combining for 44 points. Rose finished with 21 points, including five 3-pointers after halftime. Christian Tijerina also finished in double figures with 14 points.

The Bronchos were led by assistant coach Jermil Lewis due to head coach Neal Welch still being in quarantine.

“The guys just continued to fight,” Lewis said. “After we went down six, we just reiterated what we always talked about as far as playing harder. That’s something that Coach Welch instilled in these guys and we were able to do that to get the victory tonight.”

The matchup against the Bulldogs (3-4) was the first game action that Odessa High had since its 73-45 victory over Abilene Cooper Nov. 13. With that time away, things did not come easy in the first half.

Plainview jumped out to a 17-5 lead before Odessa High rallied to end up trailing, 31-30, at halftime.

The Bulldogs got off to that quick lead thanks in large part to the efforts of Adolfo Martinez, who finished with a game-high 26 points.

“I’m just proud of them for fighting to the end,” Plainview head coach Drew Thompson said. “We had a three-hour bus trip down here and that’s tough to do. I’m just proud of them for their effort and giving us a chance.”

The second half proved to be a back-and-forth battle.

Martinez scored the first basket of the half for Plainview before Rose responded with a pair of 3-pointers to spark a 7-0 run and give Odessa High a 37-33 lead. The Bulldogs countered with a 7-0 run of their own, helped by a pair of baskets by Michael Alvarez.

Rose and Martinez exchanged 3-pointers down the stretch of the third quarter but Plainview still maintained its slim 48-47 advantage going into the final eight minutes.

Plainview jumped out to its largest lead of the second half with a 7-2 run capped off by a putback dunk by Caleb Lusk to make it 54-48 with 5:07 remaining.

Odessa High answered by chipping away at the free throw line and regained the lead, 55-54, on a 3-point play by Willis with 3:03 remaining to play.

After a pair of Martinez free throws, Rose hit another 3-pointer to give Odessa High a 58-56 lead with 1:30 remaining.

Martinez made 2-of-3 free throws on the ensuing possession to tie the game and neither team could break through after multiple turnovers and missed chances.

Willis was fouled with eight seconds left and converted the free throws that proved to be the difference.

