  • December 2, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High rallies past Plainview in return to court - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High rallies past Plainview in return to court

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Odessa High 60, Plainview 58

PLAINVIEW (3-4)

Michael Alvarez 3 0-0 6, Karomo Collins 2 1-1 5, Caleb Lusk 4 1-2 9, Zaeq’won Riddley 0 1-2 1, Adolfo Martinez 9 5-6 26, Jayvian Lawson 2 0-1 6, Angel Medina 0 0-0 0, Zabrin Duncan 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 9-16 58.

ODESSA HIGH (2-0)

Coco Rose 7 1-3 26, Caleb Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Adrian Marquiz 0 0-0 0, Jaylen McCowan 1 0-0 2, Efrain Orona 0 0-0 0, L.J. Willis 6 11-12 23, Christian Tijerina 5 3-4 14. Totals 19 15-19 60.

Plainview............ 17    14    16    11     —      58

Odessa High......... 13    17    16    14     —      60

3-Point goals — Plainview 5 (Martinez 3, Lawson 2). Odessa High 7 (Rose 6, Tijerina 1). Total fouls — Plainview 19, Odessa High 16. Fouled out — Plainview: Lawson. Odessa High: Rose. Technical fouls — None.

Related Galleries

icon-collection Boys High School Basketball: Plainview High School at OHS
 Eli Hartman | Odessa American
The Odessa High School boys basketball team hosted a home game at Ector College Prep Success Academy against Plainview High School on Tuesday night. Despite the neck and neck play in the final minute, the Odessa High Bronchos won the game 60-58.

Posted: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 11:15 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High rallies past Plainview in return to court By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

Coming out of a two-week quarantine and playing without its head coach, the Odessa High basketball team did not get off to a fast start.

Despite the adversity, the Bronchos were able to get the job done.

L.J. Willis scored a team-high 23 points, including two free throws with eight seconds remaining, and Odessa High made one final defensive stand to pull out a 60-58 victory over Plainview Tuesday at Ector Junior High.

“We were off for two weeks and we kind of lost our conditioning and our rhythm,” Willis said. “It was a hard game but we just kept working and I’m glad we got the win.”

Willis and guard Coco Rose led the way for the Bronchos, combining for 44 points. Rose finished with 21 points, including five 3-pointers after halftime. Christian Tijerina also finished in double figures with 14 points.

The Bronchos were led by assistant coach Jermil Lewis due to head coach Neal Welch still being in quarantine.

“The guys just continued to fight,” Lewis said. “After we went down six, we just reiterated what we always talked about as far as playing harder. That’s something that Coach Welch instilled in these guys and we were able to do that to get the victory tonight.”

The matchup against the Bulldogs (3-4) was the first game action that Odessa High had since its 73-45 victory over Abilene Cooper Nov. 13. With that time away, things did not come easy in the first half.

Plainview jumped out to a 17-5 lead before Odessa High rallied to end up trailing, 31-30, at halftime.

The Bulldogs got off to that quick lead thanks in large part to the efforts of Adolfo Martinez, who finished with a game-high 26 points.

“I’m just proud of them for fighting to the end,” Plainview head coach Drew Thompson said. “We had a three-hour bus trip down here and that’s tough to do. I’m just proud of them for their effort and giving us a chance.”

The second half proved to be a back-and-forth battle.

Martinez scored the first basket of the half for Plainview before Rose responded with a pair of 3-pointers to spark a 7-0 run and give Odessa High a 37-33 lead. The Bulldogs countered with a 7-0 run of their own, helped by a pair of baskets by Michael Alvarez.

Rose and Martinez exchanged 3-pointers down the stretch of the third quarter but Plainview still maintained its slim 48-47 advantage going into the final eight minutes.

Plainview jumped out to its largest lead of the second half with a 7-2 run capped off by a putback dunk by Caleb Lusk to make it 54-48 with 5:07 remaining.

Odessa High answered by chipping away at the free throw line and regained the lead, 55-54, on a 3-point play by Willis with 3:03 remaining to play.

After a pair of Martinez free throws, Rose hit another 3-pointer to give Odessa High a 58-56 lead with 1:30 remaining.

Martinez made 2-of-3 free throws on the ensuing possession to tie the game and neither team could break through after multiple turnovers and missed chances.

Willis was fouled with eight seconds left and converted the free throws that proved to be the difference.

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 11:15 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
41°
Humidity: 42%
Winds: N at 13mph
Feels Like: 33°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 66°/Low 35°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 49°/Low 26°
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

thursday

weather
High 49°/Low 26°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]