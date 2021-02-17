HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian games further delayed

The Odessa High and Permian boys basketball teams will have to wait at least one more day to see if it can conclude the regular season after both games were postponed due to continued icy weather throughout the state.

The Bronchos are tentatively scheduled to host San Angelo Central at 3 p.m. Thursday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

The Panthers were slated to face Wolfforth Frenship but now will meet the Tigers at 4:30 p.m. on Friday in Wolfforth.

One team that will not continue play is Midland Lee.

It was announced on social media Wednesday that its season finale against Abilene High would be declared a no-contest and not made up.

Midland Lee finishes the season at 9-9 overall, 3-8 in District 2-6A. Abilene High finishes 17-7, 6-5 and will advance to the playoffs.