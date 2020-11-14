HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High opens season with victory

The Odessa High boys basketball team got its 2020-2021 season off to a good start as the Bronchos defeated Abilene Cooper 73-45 Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

Odessa High (1-0) jumped out to a 36-11 halftime advantage and never looked back.

Coco Rose led Odessa High with a game-high 23 points and was one of four Bronchos to finish in double figures. Caleb Ramirez and Christian Tijerian both finished with 12 points each while Jaylen McCowan had 11. Colin Reed finished as the leading scorer with 13 points for the Cougars.

Odessa High heads on the road to play Monahans at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Jerry Larned Sports Complex.