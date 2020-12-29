  • December 29, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High knocks off Amarillo Tascosa

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High knocks off Amarillo Tascosa

Odessa High 57, Amarillo Tascosa 49

AMARILLO TASCOSA (3-9)

Pat Edwards 1 0-0 2, Javonte Gilbreath 1 0-1 3, Carr 1 0-0 2, Izaiah Mendoza 1 0-0 2, Tonzolla 2 0-0 4, Dez Moore 2 0-0 4, L’Travion Brown 2 3-5 7, Will Dickerson 2 0-0 4, B.T. Daniel 4 1-4 9, Barshaw 5 0-1 10, Collins 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 4-11 49.

ODESSA HIGH (8-3)

Coco Rose 8 5-7 22, Caleb Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Adrian Muzquiz 0 0-0 0, Jaylen McCowan 2 0-2 4, Efrain Orona 2 1-2 5, L.J. Willis 5 7-9 17, Christian Tijerina 3 3-3 9, Pete Gamboa 0 0-0 0, Diego Cervantes 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 16-25 57.

Amarillo Tascosa..... 9.... 6   14   20   —    49

Odessa High............. 6.. 20   14   17   —    57

3-Point goals — Amarillo Tascosa 1 (Gilbreath), Odessa High 1 (Rose). Total fouls — Amarillo Tascosa 22, Odessa High 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Tuesday, December 29, 2020 8:30 pm

Posted: Tuesday, December 29, 2020 8:30 pm

The Odesssa High boys basketball team bounced back from its loss last week to Permian by defeating former District 2-6A foe Amarillo Tascosa 57-49 Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

The Bronchos (8-3) outscored the Rebels 20-6 in the second quarter after falling behind early in the first quarter to secure the lead and hold on.

Coco Rose finished with a game-high 22 points for Odessa High while L.J. Willis added 17 along with nine from Christian Tijerina.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

