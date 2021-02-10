HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High edges Midland High

The Odessa High boys basketball team got back in the win column by holding on to defeat Midland High 75-74 Tuesday in District 2-6A play at Bulldog Gym.

The Bronchos led 40-28 at halftime before they were outscored by the Bulldogs 24-13 in the third quarter to narrow the deficit heading into the final quarter.

Coco Rose was one of three Odessa High (11-10 overall, 3-8 district) players to have over 20 points scoring, finishing with a team-high 22 in the victory. Christian Tijerina had 21 while L.J. Wilis had 20.

Jeremiah Phillips had a game-high 33 points in the final game of the season for the Bulldogs (3-20, 1-11). Brendan Pelletier and Nicholas Smith added 15 and 10 points, respectively, for Midland High.

Odessa High closes the regular season against San Angelo Central at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.