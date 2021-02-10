OHS broncho logo RGB.png
- Odessa High 75, Midland High 74
-
Tuesday, Bulldog Gym, Midland
ODESSA HIGH (11-10 Overall, 3-8 District 2-6A)
Coco Rose 8 2-4 22, Caleb Ramirez 1 0-0 2, Adrian Muzquiz 0 0-0 0, Jaylen McCowan 3 1-1 8, Ivan Carreon 1 0-0 2, L.J. Willis 8 3-6 20, Christian Tijerina 8 0-0 21, Diego Cervantes 0 0-2 0. Totals 29 6-13 75.
MIDLAND HIGH (3-20, 1-11)
D’Cambrion White 0 0-1 0, Jeremiah Philips 11 10-11 33, Brendan Pelletier 3 1-2 10, Nicholas Smith 6 5-7 18, London Rickett 2 0-0 5, Noah Padilla 1 0-1 3, Davion Mosley 1 2-2 5, Andrew Rico 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 18-24 73.
Odessa High........... 19.. 21 13 22 — 75
Midland High.......... 13.. 15 24 22 — 74
3-Point goals — Odessa High 11 (Tijerina 5, Rose 4, McCowan 1, Wilis 1), Midland High 8 (Pelletier 3, Padilla, Phillips 1, Rickett 1, Smith 1, Mosely 1). Total fouls — Odessa High 21, Midland High 15. Fouled out — Odessa High: Rose, Carreon. Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Tuesday, February 9, 2021 10:15 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High edges Midland High
MIDLAND The Odessa High boys basketball team got back in the win column by holding on to defeat Midland High 75-74 Tuesday in District 2-6A play at Bulldog Gym.
The Bronchos led 40-28 at halftime before they were outscored by the Bulldogs 24-13 in the third quarter to narrow the deficit heading into the final quarter.
Coco Rose was one of three Odessa High (11-10 overall, 3-8 district) players to have over 20 points scoring, finishing with a team-high 22 in the victory. Christian Tijerina had 21 while L.J. Wilis had 20.
Jeremiah Phillips had a game-high 33 points in the final game of the season for the Bulldogs (3-20, 1-11). Brendan Pelletier and Nicholas Smith added 15 and 10 points, respectively, for Midland High.
Odessa High closes the regular season against San Angelo Central at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.
