- Odessa High 88, San Angelo Central 60
Friday, OHS Fieldhouse
SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (15-11 Overall, 5-7 District 2-6A)
Branden Campbell 6 0-0 13, Jacoby Yates 1 1-2 3, Vincent Lara 1 0-0 2, Raven Ortiz 4 0-0 8, Jacob English 0 2-2 2, Chace Fields 2 0-0 4, Joseph Rowe-Pearce 5 3-4 13, Abraham Ramos 1 0-0 2, Braylon Rios 1 0-0 2, Jaedyn Gipson 1 2-2 5, Dwayne Huff 2 1-1 5. Totals 24 9-11 60.
ODESSA HIGH (12-10, 4-8)
Coco Rose 12 5-5 31, Caleb Ramirez 1 0-0 3, Adrian Muzquiz 1 0-0 2, Jaylen McCowan 4 0-0 10, Efrain Orona 1 0-0 2, Ivan Carreon 0 0-0 0, Austin Marquez 0 2-2 2, L.J. Willis 6 0-0 13, Christian Tijerina 9 0-0 21, Pete Gamboa 1 0-0 2, Diego Cervantes 1 0-0 2. Totals 36 7-7 88.
SA Central............... 18.. 13 11 18 — 60
Odessa High........... 24.. 24 24 16 — 88
3-Point goals — San Angelo Central 3 (Campbell 1, Rowe-Pearce 1, Gipson 1), Odessa High 9 (Tijerina 3, Rose 2, McCowan 2, Ramirez 1, Willis 1). Total fouls — San Angelo Central 11, Odessa High 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Friday, February 19, 2021 9:00 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High closes out season with victory
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
The Odessa High boys basketball team closed out its 2020-21 season on a good note by pulling away for an 88-60 victory against San Angelo Central in District 2-6A play Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.
The game had been pushed back a week due to inclement weather postponing play all across the state.
The Bronchos (12-10 overall, 4-8 district) jumped out to an early lead thanks in large part to Coco Rose, who scored 27 of his game-high 31 points in the first half. Christian Tijerina also finished with 21 points in his final high school game while L.J. Willis and Jaylen McCowan added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Joseph Rowe-Pearce and Branden Campbell led the Bobcats (15-11, 5-7) with 14 and 13 points, respectively. San Angelo Central is the No. 4 seed out of District 2-6A and will face El Paso Americas in the opening round of the playoffs.
