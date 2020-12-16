Permian P logo
- Permian 61, Abernathy 34
PERMIAN (5-3)
Cedric Baty 0 0-0 0, Tremayne Baty 4 2-2 11, Zay Pierce 3 3-4 11, Brian Huitron 0 0-0 0, Ben Salvidar 4 0-0 9, Dre McGee 1 0-0 2, Zach Leija 1 0-0 3, Joe Aguilar 2 0-0 5, Carlous Davis 1 0-2 2, Kyson Moreno 3 0-1 5, Dreyce Locke 0 0-0 0, Race Herr 4 4-5 12. Totals 23 9-14 61.
ABERNATHY (6-3)
Cole Vandygriff 1 0-0 2, Kaleb Harrell 0 0-0 0, Malachi Reyes 2 0-0 4, Brendon Brown 5 2-2 12, Seth Bender 1 0-2 3, Sean Rodriguez 2 0-0 6, Matt DeAnda 1 0-1 2, Anthony White 1 3-4 5. Totals 13 5-9 34.
Permian.................. 22.. 15 14 10 — 61
Abernathy................. 3.. 12 12 7 — 34
3-Point goals — Permian 6 (Pierce 2, T. Baty 1, Saldivar 1, Leija 1, Aguilar 1), Abernathy 3 (Rodriguez 2, Bender 1). Total fouls — Permian 18, Abernathy 15. Fouled out — Permian: T. Baty. Abernathy: Reyes. Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Tuesday, December 15, 2020 9:45 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Fast start lifts Permian past Abernathy
ABERNATHY The Permian boys basketball team got back on the winning track with a 61-34 road victory over Abernathy Tuesday.
The Panthers (5-3 overall) jumped out to a 22-3 lead after the opening quarter and never looked back after that.
Race Herr led Permian with 12 points while Tremayne Baty and Zay Pierce had 11 points each to help end the Panthers’ three-game losing streak.
Brendon Brown led the Antelopes (6-3) with 12 points.
Permian opens District 2-6A play at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 22 at Odessa High.
