HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Fast start lifts Panthers past Bulldogs

MIDLAND HIGH (3-17 Overall, 1-7 District 2-6A)
Jalen Bracken 1 0-0 2, D’Cambrion White 0 1-2 1, Jeremiah Phillips 1 1-2 3, Brenden Pelletier 3 1-1 9, Nicholas Smith 6 7-10 21, Santiago Salcedo 1 0-0 3, Noah Padilla 2 1-3 5, Da’Vion Mosley 0 0-0 0, Jaime Puentes 2 0-0 5, Andrew Rico 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 11-18 49.
PERMIAN (15-4, 7-1)
Cedric Baty 0 1-2 1, Tremayne Baty 4 1-2 9, Shy Stephens-Deary 5 5-6 16, Zay Pierce 5 0-0 12, Rodney Hall 1 0-0 3, Dra McGee 0 0-0 0, Ben Salvidar 0 0-0 0, Coco McCoy 1 0-0 2, Carlous Davis 0 0-0 0, Kyson Moreno 0 0-0 0, Calvione Calicutt 2 2-2 6, Race Herr 5 3-4 17. Totals 23 12-16 66.
Midland High............ 5.. 10 16 18 — 49
Permian.................. 18.. 19 9 20 — 66
3-Point goals — Midland High 6 (Pelletier 2, Smith 2, Salcedo 1, Puentes 1), Permian 8 (Herr 4, Pierce 2, Stephens-Deary 1, Hall 1). Total fouls — Midland High 15, Permian 16. Fouled out — Midland High: Phillips. Technical fouls — None. JV — Permian 66, Midland High 60.
The Permian boys basketball team won its second straight game at home, pulling away to defeat Midland High 66-49 in District 2-6A play Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.
The Panthers (15-4 overall, 7-1 District) jumped out to an 18-5 lead over the Bulldogs after the first quarter and never looked back after that.
Race Herr knocked down four of Permian’s eight 3-pointers en route to a team-high 17 points in the victory. Shy Stephens-Deary added 16 points and Zay Pierce had 12 off the bench for the Panthers.
Nicholas Smith finished with a game-high 21 points to lead Midland High (3-17, 1-7).
