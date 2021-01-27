HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Fast start lifts Panthers past Bulldogs

The Permian boys basketball team won its second straight game at home, pulling away to defeat Midland High 66-49 in District 2-6A play Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

The Panthers (15-4 overall, 7-1 District) jumped out to an 18-5 lead over the Bulldogs after the first quarter and never looked back after that.

Race Herr knocked down four of Permian’s eight 3-pointers en route to a team-high 17 points in the victory. Shy Stephens-Deary added 16 points and Zay Pierce had 12 off the bench for the Panthers.

Nicholas Smith finished with a game-high 21 points to lead Midland High (3-17, 1-7).