HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bronchos, Panthers ready to resume District 2-6A play

The Odessa High and Permian boys basketball teams resume District 2-6A play to begin the new year Friday.

The Bronchos host Midland Lee at 6:30 p.m. from the OHS Fieldhouse while the Panthers travel east to take on Midland High at the same time from Bulldog Gym.

Odessa High (8-3 overall, 0-1 district) is seeking its first district victory of the season after falling to Permian 77-52 back on Dec. 22. The Bronchos swept the Rebels during the two meetings last season. The Panthers (8-3, 1-0) are looking to extend their winning streak to five straight games.