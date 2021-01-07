Eli Hartman
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bronchos look for first district win against Tigers
The Odessa High boys basketball team, still searching for its first District 2-6A victory of the season, will face Wolfforth Frenship at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.
The Bronchos (8-5 overall, 0-3 in district) lost 81-67 against Abilene High on Tuesday despite scoring 31 points in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers (11-4, 2-0) lost a nondistrict game against Midland Christian on Tuesday.
