  January 27, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bronchos hold off Rebels

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bronchos hold off Rebels

Odessa High 58, Midland Lee 49

Tuesday, Rebel Gym

ODESSA HIGH (10-8 Overall, 2-6 District 2-6A)

Coco Rose 5 3-6 13, Caleb Ramirez 0 0-1 0, Adrian Muzquiz 1 0-0 2, Jaylen McCowan 2 0-0 5, Ivan Carreon 3 1-2 7, L.J. Willis 5 4-5 15, Christian Tijerina 6 1-2 15, Pete Gamboa 0 1-2 1, Perry Gonzales 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 10-18 58.

MIDLAND LEE (7-8, 1-7)

Tre Hubert  3 0-2 6, Shemar Davis 1 1-4 3, Addison Akbar 1 1-1 3, Nate Suttle 0 0-2 0, Elijah Maxwell 5 6-10 17, Lawrence Pertile 0 0-0 0, Brandon Foster 6 0-1 12, Makhilyn Young 2 2-4 6, Hall 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 12-26 49.

Odessa High........... 17.. 12   11   18   —    58

Midland Lee............ 12.... 9   16   12   —    49

3-Point goals — Odessa High 4 (Tijerina 2, Willis 1, McCowan 1), Midland Lee 1 (Maxwell). Total fouls — Odessa High 17, Midland Lee 19. Fouled out — Midland Lee: Foster. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Tuesday, January 26, 2021 10:15 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bronchos hold off Rebels

MIDLAND The Odessa High boys basketball team was locked in a close battle with Midland Lee before holding on for a 58-49 victory in District 2-6A play Tuesday at Rebel Gym.

The Bronchos (10-8 overall, 2-6 district) picked up a key win to move into fifth place and move a game closer to fourth-place San Angelo Central, which was idle.

Christian Tijerina and L.J. Willis had 15 points each while Coco Rose added 13 to lead Odessa High.

Elijah Maxwell finished with a game-high 17 points while Brandon Foster added 12 for the Rebels (7-8, 1-7).

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]