- Wolfforth Frenship 77, Odessa High 66
Tuesday, The Tiger Pit, Wolfforth
ODESSA HIGH (10-10 Overall, 2-8 District 2-6A)
Coco Rose 11 2-4 28, Caleb Ramirez 1 0-0 3, Adrian Muzquiz 0 0-0 0, Jaylen McCowan 2 0-0 5, Efrain Orona 2 0-0 4, Ivan Carreon 4 0-0 8, L.J. Willis 5 0-0 12, Christian Tijerina 3 0-0 6. Totals 28 2-4 66.
WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP (18-4, 9-0)
Devin Hartfield 10 2-2 22, Jalen Braziel 5 4-8 15, Lincoln Parrott 1 0-1 2, Tracy Godfrey 10 2-2 22, Devin Hines 0 0-0 0, Tate Beels 7 2-3 16, A.B. Melvin 0 0-0 0 Totals 33 10-16 77
Odessa High........... 18.. 16 9 23 — 66
Frenship................. 19.. 16 19 23 — 77
3-Point goals — Odessa High 8 (Rose 4, Willis 2, Ramirez 1, McCowan 1); Wolfforth Frenship 1 (Braziel). Total fouls — Odessa High 15, Wolfforth Frenship 7. Fouled out — Odessa High: McCowan. Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Tuesday, February 2, 2021 11:30 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bronchos fall late to Tigers
WOLFFORTH The Odessa High boys basketball team hung close with District 2-6A leader Wolfforth Frenship before the Bronchos were held off by the Tigers in a 77-66 loss Tuesday at The Tiger Pit.
The Bronchos (10-10 overall, 2-8 district) trailed by only three points with less than three minutes to go before the Tigers (18-4, 9-0) pulled away. Despite the loss, Odessa High is still alive for the postseason after Midland Lee defeated San Angelo Central Tuesday.
Coco Rose finished with a game-high 28 points for the Bronchos while L.J. Willis had 12.
Devin Hartfield and Tracy Godfrey both had with 22 points to lead the Tigers. Tate Beels and Jalen Braziel also finished in double-figures scoring with 16 and 15 points, respectively.
