HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bronchos fall late to Tigers

The Odessa High boys basketball team hung close with District 2-6A leader Wolfforth Frenship before the Bronchos were held off by the Tigers in a 77-66 loss Tuesday at The Tiger Pit.

The Bronchos (10-10 overall, 2-8 district) trailed by only three points with less than three minutes to go before the Tigers (18-4, 9-0) pulled away. Despite the loss, Odessa High is still alive for the postseason after Midland Lee defeated San Angelo Central Tuesday.

Coco Rose finished with a game-high 28 points for the Bronchos while L.J. Willis had 12.

Devin Hartfield and Tracy Godfrey both had with 22 points to lead the Tigers. Tate Beels and Jalen Braziel also finished in double-figures scoring with 16 and 15 points, respectively.