Eli Hartman
OAT011621_MidlandHigh@OHSBoysBasketball
Odessa High School’s Ivan Carreon (10) and Midland High School’s Jalen Bracken (00) fight over a rebound underneath the visitor’s basket in the second quarter of their game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at the OHS Fieldhouse.
Posted: Monday, February 1, 2021 6:07 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bronchos face Tigers in key District 2-6A game
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
Odessa High boys basketball team tries to keep its postseason hopes alive as the Bronchos head north to face Wolfforth Frenship at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Tiger Pit.
The Bronchos (10-9 overall, 2-7 District 2-6A) need a victory over the first-place Tigers (17-4, 8-0) to maintain any playoff aspirations. A loss plus a San Angelo Central victory would eliminate Odessa High.
Frenship defeated Odessa High 75-46 in the first meeting back on Jan. 8.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Oavarsity,
Boys,
Teams,
Odessa High,
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Basketball,
Boys,
Teams,
Odessa High
on
Monday, February 1, 2021 6:07 pm.
| Tags:
Basketball,
High School Basketball,
Bronchos,
Tigers,
Wolfforth Frenship,
Odessa High,
District 2-6a