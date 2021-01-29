HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bronchos defeated at buzzer by Eagles

The Odessa High boys basketball team suffered a heartbreaking loss Friday in District 2-6A play, falling 65-64 to Abilene High at the OHS Fieldhouse.

Leading 64-62 with 2.2 seconds left in overtime, Odessa High (10-9 overall, 2-7 district) was assessed a technical foul after calling a timeout when it did not have one.

Abilene High’s Jalen McGee made one of two technical free throws before Nathan Watts made a layup as time expired to give the Eagles (16-5, 5-3) a win.

Coco Rose was one of four Bronchos to finish in double figures with 17 points. L.J. Willis had 16 points, while Ivan Carreon added 14 and Christian Tijerina had 10.

McGee led the Eagles with a game-high 24 points, while Jackson Stevens had 12.