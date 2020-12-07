HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bronchos begin three-game home stand Tuesday

The Odessa High boys basketball team will look to build off momentum from three games last week as the Bronchos host Big Spring at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.
It is the first of three scheduled home games for the Bronchos (3-1) this week. Odessa High is scheduled to host Greenwood Friday and Lubbock-Cooper Saturday.
The Bronchos went 2-1 last week with victories over Plainview and Crane and a loss to Seminole.
