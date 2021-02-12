HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Area schools deal with more postponements due to weather

Three more Ector County ISD high school basketball games were postponed Friday after the district announced it was closing due to inclement weather.

The Permian boys basketball team was scheduled to play at Wolfforth Frenship, with a share of the District 2-6A title at stake. The game will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday in Wolfforth.

The Odessa High girls basketball team had its Class 6A bi-district playoff game at El Paso Americans put on hold. It will play at 11 a.m. Saturday in El Paso.

The OHS boys basketball team was set to play its season finale, hosting San Angelo Central at the OHS Fieldhouse. That game is tentatively rescheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday pending on travel from San Angelo.

All District 2-6A soccer games had been previously postponed earlier this week.

In addition, Sonora ISD announced on social media that its boys basketball game against Compass Academy was postponed as well with the game tentatively rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Sonora.