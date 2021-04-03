HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Seven-run third inning lifts Panthers past Eagles

The Permian baseball team completed its third series sweep of the season by defeating Abilene High 12-3 in District 2-6A play Thursday at McCanlies Field.

The Panthers were able to break the game open with a seven-run third inning en route to their eighth straight victory. Teo Banks finished as the top hitter for Permian (19-6 overall, 9-2 district), finishing 3 for 4 with a home run.

Jake Glasman also had a two-run home run in the third inning to give the Panthers the lead for good.

Matthew Ezzell and Nathan Watts had two hits each to lead the Eagles (2-19, 0-8).