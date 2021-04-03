Tony Venegas|Odessa American
Permian’s Teo Banks (42) swings at a pitch during a game against Amarillo Tascosa March 4 at McCanlies Field.
- Permian 12, Abilene High 3
Thursday, McCanlies Field
Abilene High.. 021 000 0 — 3 8 7
Permian......... 117 021 x — 12 12 3
Nathan Watts, Caleb Yanez (3), Luke Tebow (6) and Parker Doughty, Javier Zertuche (6). Cooper Golden, Shane Garcia (5), Cooper Sheehan (7) and Caleb Boswell, Peyton Gregory (6). W — Golden. L — Watts. 2B — Permian: Ashton Coats. HR — Permian: Teo Banks, Jake Glasman.
Records — Abilene High 2-19, 0-8; Permian 19-6, 9-2.
Posted: Friday, April 2, 2021 8:51 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Seven-run third inning lifts Panthers past Eagles
The Permian baseball team completed its third series sweep of the season by defeating Abilene High 12-3 in District 2-6A play Thursday at McCanlies Field.
The Panthers were able to break the game open with a seven-run third inning en route to their eighth straight victory. Teo Banks finished as the top hitter for Permian (19-6 overall, 9-2 district), finishing 3 for 4 with a home run.
Jake Glasman also had a two-run home run in the third inning to give the Panthers the lead for good.
Matthew Ezzell and Nathan Watts had two hits each to lead the Eagles (2-19, 0-8).
