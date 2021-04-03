  • April 3, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Seven-run third inning lifts Panthers past Eagles - Odessa American: Oavarsity

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Seven-run third inning lifts Panthers past Eagles

Permian 12, Abilene High 3

Thursday, McCanlies Field

Abilene High.. 021  000     0   —     3      8     7

Permian......... 117  021      x   —   12    12     3

Nathan Watts, Caleb Yanez (3), Luke Tebow (6) and Parker Doughty, Javier Zertuche (6). Cooper Golden, Shane Garcia (5), Cooper Sheehan (7) and Caleb Boswell, Peyton Gregory (6). W — Golden. L — Watts. 2B — Permian: Ashton Coats. HR — Permian: Teo Banks, Jake Glasman.

Records — Abilene High 2-19, 0-8; Permian 19-6, 9-2.

The Permian baseball team completed its third series sweep of the season by defeating Abilene High 12-3 in District 2-6A play Thursday at McCanlies Field.

The Panthers were able to break the game open with a seven-run third inning en route to their eighth straight victory. Teo Banks finished as the top hitter for Permian (19-6 overall, 9-2 district), finishing 3 for 4 with a home run.

Jake Glasman also had a two-run home run in the third inning to give the Panthers the lead for good. 

Matthew Ezzell and Nathan Watts had two hits each to lead the Eagles (2-19, 0-8).

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

