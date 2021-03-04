HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Rodriguez's no-hitter leads Odessa High past Midland High

MIDLAND The Odessa High baseball team couldn’t have asked for anything more from starter Isaac Rodriguez.

Rodriguez pitched a complete-game no-hitter, striking out eight, as the Bronchos defeated Midland High 5-0 Thursday in the District 2-6A opener at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The game was part of the annual Tournament of Champions.

Rodriguez said he felt he was in the zone all throughout the matchup.

“I didn’t worry about any hits,” Rodriguez said. “I just threw a lot of strikes; that was my mindset.”

Odessa High (6-0 overall, 1-0 district) started strong, closing out the first inning with a 2-0 lead.

The Bronchos added to their lead in the second inning when Alex Cadena grounded into fielder’s choice to drive in Andrei Garcia for a 3-0 cushion.

Things slowed down offensively until the bottom of the fourth inning when Odessa High grew its lead to 4-0 after Jesse Cervantes was hit by a pitch, allowing Rodriguez to score.

Odessa High added its final run of the game in the bottom of the sixth when Isaiah Rodriguez capitalized on a Bulldog error.

Isaac Rodriguez sealed his first career no-hitter with a strikeout to end the game.

Head coach Josh Hulin said every team playing a district game Thursday wanted to come out with a victory, so picking up a win over Midland High (5-2, 0-1) was a step in the right direction.

“Isaac pitched really good, we had some good hitting out of the bottom of the order and the very top,” Hulin said. “We got to have our middle guys step up.

“We had some situations in the game where we could have extended the lead and we didn’t. We’re not a finished product at all, we’ve got to go to work, we’ve got to get better.”

The Bronchos finished the game with eight hits, with Mikahel De Leon, Jairo Guerrero, Cervantes and Cadena each finishing with one RBI.

Rodriguez also said he wants to see his teammates take advantage of opportunities and grow their lead when they get the chance.

“We just got to hit strikes, be disciplined up there on the plate and when we have bases loaded we’ve got to score at least a few runs and open up the bigger lead,” he said.

Although his team extended its undefeated streak and won its district opener, Hulin said the victory doesn’t set the tone for the rest of the campaign.

“It’s only one game, we play 18 district games,” Hulin said. “It’s a long season, there’s going to be ups and downs. We’re not going to go 18-0, we understand that. We just got to make sure we play every game one pitch at a time and just play to the best of our ability.”

Odessa High was scheduled to meet Abilene High in another District 2-6A matchup as part of the tournament at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Bronchos will faced Lubbock Coronado and Amarillo High on Saturday

The Bronchos are slated to continue their appearance in the Tournament of Champions with another district game against Abilene High on Thursday night.

>> Follow Chris Amaya on Twitter at @OA_CAmaya