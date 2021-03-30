HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Rodriguez's go-ahead hit lifts Bronchos past Bulldogs

Isaiah Rodriguez’s go-ahead RBI single in the ninth inning proved to be the difference for the Odessa High baseball team as the Bronchos defeated Midland High 2-1 in District 2-6A play Tuesday at Zachery Field.

The Bronchos (13-8, 4-6) earned their second straight win thanks to Rodriguez’s hit and some strong pitching.

Jairo Guerrero allowed just five hits and struck out five batters in seven innings for Odessa High while Sebastian Cabral did not allow a hit in his two innings of relief.

Nautas Weiershausen struck out eight over seven innings for Midland High (12-10, 2-7) and Landry Walls drove in the only run for the Bulldogs in the fourth inning.