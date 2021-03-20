  • March 20, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian uses pair of five-run outbursts against Bronchos - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian uses pair of five-run outbursts against Bronchos

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Permian 10, Odessa High 3

Odessa High. 210  000     0   —     3      3     3

Permian......... 500  005      x   —   10    11     1

Jairo Guerrero and Thomas Chavez. Cooper Golden, David Ramos (7) and Caleb Boswell. W — Golden. L — Guerrero. 2B — Odessa High: Guerrero. 3B — Odessa High: Jesse Cervantes.

Records — Odessa High 11-5 Overall (2-3 District 2-6A); Permian 13-6 (3-2).

Posted: Friday, March 19, 2021 9:00 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian uses pair of five-run outbursts against Bronchos By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

Both the Odessa High and Permian baseball teams got off to fast starts. It was just a matter of which one would be able to close the game out.

The Panthers proved to be able to do that with a pair of breakout innings to pull away for a 10-3 victory against Odessa High in District 2-6A play Friday at McCanlies Field.

Permian has won the first two games of the three-game series, with the final game set for a 7 p.m. start Saturday at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland.

The Bronchos were able to get on the board in the first inning thanks to senior Jesse Cervantes, who drove in the first run with an RBI triple and later scored himself on a dropped third strike.

The Panthers (13-6 overall, 3-2 district) quickly responded in the bottom of the inning.

Xavier Melendez opened the Permian scoring with an RBI single to bring in Teo Banks. After hitting three home runs Tuesday, Banks was intentionally walked five times.

Aleck Villa then singled to left field to drive in Peyton Gregory, who running for catcher Caleb Boswell. The throw from left field hit the umpire and the ball was ruled dead, with Gregory moving back to third to load the bases.

Gus McKay then singled to right field, where the ball was misplayed, allowing all three runners to score and McKay to race around the bases to score, as well, giving the Panthers a 5-2 lead.

 “I thought we did a good job of controlling what we could control in order to win the next pitch,” Permian head coach Tate Criswell said. “We believe that energy multiplies whether it’s positive or negative so we always to try to create that positive energy around teammates.”

The Bronchos were able to cut into the deficit in the top of the second inning as Jairo Guerrero scored on a sacrifice bunt by Andrei Garcia. Guerrero led off the inning with a double.

That would be all the scoring over the next four innings as both Guerrero and Permian’s Cooper Golden turned the game into a pitcher’s duel. 

Golden retired seven straight Odessa High (11-5, 2-3) batters in the three innings, including four strikeouts, allowing just one during that span.

“I just figured out how to move the curveball,” Golden said. “The offense helped out big in that first inning and it just gave me the motivation to keep going.”

Permian’s best chance during that same stretch came when it loaded the bases in the fifth inning. The Panthers missed that opportunity but made sure they would not in the sixth inning, adding another five runs to put the game out of reach.

Villa got the scoring started with a bunt RBI single, an error off a McKay pop fly brought in two more runs followed by consecutive RBI singles from Jake Glasman and Cade Tschauner. Tschauner led the Panthers’ with three hits on the afternoon.

“I thought our guys competed really, really well,” Odessa High assistant coach Jerod Couch said. “We’re proud of them for hanging in there. It was just a situation where a few mental mistakes took us out of the game.”

Golden finished with nine strikeouts over 6.2 innings before David Ramos came in to record the final out to end the game.

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , , on Friday, March 19, 2021 9:00 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
52°
Humidity: 38%
Winds: E at 8mph
Feels Like: 49°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 66°/Low 38°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 72°/Low 48°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 80°/Low 55°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

monday

weather
High 69°/Low 39°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]