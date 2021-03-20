HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian uses pair of five-run outbursts against Bronchos

Both the Odessa High and Permian baseball teams got off to fast starts. It was just a matter of which one would be able to close the game out.

The Panthers proved to be able to do that with a pair of breakout innings to pull away for a 10-3 victory against Odessa High in District 2-6A play Friday at McCanlies Field.

Permian has won the first two games of the three-game series, with the final game set for a 7 p.m. start Saturday at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland.

The Bronchos were able to get on the board in the first inning thanks to senior Jesse Cervantes, who drove in the first run with an RBI triple and later scored himself on a dropped third strike.

The Panthers (13-6 overall, 3-2 district) quickly responded in the bottom of the inning.

Xavier Melendez opened the Permian scoring with an RBI single to bring in Teo Banks. After hitting three home runs Tuesday, Banks was intentionally walked five times.

Aleck Villa then singled to left field to drive in Peyton Gregory, who running for catcher Caleb Boswell. The throw from left field hit the umpire and the ball was ruled dead, with Gregory moving back to third to load the bases.

Gus McKay then singled to right field, where the ball was misplayed, allowing all three runners to score and McKay to race around the bases to score, as well, giving the Panthers a 5-2 lead.

“I thought we did a good job of controlling what we could control in order to win the next pitch,” Permian head coach Tate Criswell said. “We believe that energy multiplies whether it’s positive or negative so we always to try to create that positive energy around teammates.”

The Bronchos were able to cut into the deficit in the top of the second inning as Jairo Guerrero scored on a sacrifice bunt by Andrei Garcia. Guerrero led off the inning with a double.

That would be all the scoring over the next four innings as both Guerrero and Permian’s Cooper Golden turned the game into a pitcher’s duel.

Golden retired seven straight Odessa High (11-5, 2-3) batters in the three innings, including four strikeouts, allowing just one during that span.

“I just figured out how to move the curveball,” Golden said. “The offense helped out big in that first inning and it just gave me the motivation to keep going.”

Permian’s best chance during that same stretch came when it loaded the bases in the fifth inning. The Panthers missed that opportunity but made sure they would not in the sixth inning, adding another five runs to put the game out of reach.

Villa got the scoring started with a bunt RBI single, an error off a McKay pop fly brought in two more runs followed by consecutive RBI singles from Jake Glasman and Cade Tschauner. Tschauner led the Panthers’ with three hits on the afternoon.

“I thought our guys competed really, really well,” Odessa High assistant coach Jerod Couch said. “We’re proud of them for hanging in there. It was just a situation where a few mental mistakes took us out of the game.”

Golden finished with nine strikeouts over 6.2 innings before David Ramos came in to record the final out to end the game.

