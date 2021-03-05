HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian sweeps pair of games at Tournament of Champions

MIDLAND Overcoming slow starts and scoring quickly were the themes for Permian’s baseball team in a pair of games Friday in the Tournament of Champions.

The Panthers started with a blowout 20-6 victory against Lubbock High, then finished the day with an 8-6 victory against Plainview, with both games at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Permian (6-3) started its doubleheader down 2-0 against Lubbock High after a triple from Adrian Lara brought in two runners to give the Westerners an early advantage.

The Panthers answered with a pair of runs to tie the game and then proceed to break things wide open.

Permian used the remainder of the second inning and much of the third to take complete control, pushing 15 runs across for a 17-3 lead heading to the fourth inning..

Both teams would add three more runs to the scoreboard before the game ended, giving the Panthers their fifth win of the season.

Permian’s afternoon matchup with Plainview looked a lot slower from the start.

The Panthers and Bulldogs were scoreless until Kylar Blankenship scored in the bottom of the third to give Plainview the upper hand.

Plainview held a 2-1 lead until the Panthers found another scoring burst to take the lead for good. Permian scored six runs in the top of the sixth.

The Bulldogs answered with three runs in the sixth inning and another run in the seventh but could never get back even.

Head coach Tate Criswell said Permian’s slow starts could be attributed to a combination of little things, including playing a lot of consecutive games on consecutive days.

“Sometimes you start slow, but I was pleased with how we kept fighting back,” Criswell said.

Part of the Panthers’ success came from the dugout, with teammates supported each other after every play and plate appearance.

“We’ve worked so hard that we want to celebrate each and every thing because we have invested a whole lot of sweat into the baseball team and program,” Criswell said. “The best thing you can get after executing something offensively or defensively is a high five and a kind word from a teammate. They want to give what they want to get.”

The Panthers finished the day with 21 RBIs, including 16 against the Westerners in the morning game.

McKay led Permian with four RBIs on the day.

Permian will wrap up its appearance in the Tournament of Champions against Canyon Randall at 10 a.m. Saturday at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland.

Criswell said he believes the tournament gives Permian a good way to prepare for upcoming District 2-6A games.

“We’re going to play a three-game series every week against the same team. You got to be able to flush it and move on to the next game, the next inning, the next pitch,” he said. “I like tournament play, you get to spend a lot of time with the team.

“You get to see a lot of different types of competition from all over the state and play a lot of baseball.”

>> Follow Chris Amaya on Twitter at @OA_CAmaya