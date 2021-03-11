HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian splits with Lubbock High, Wolfforth Frenship in tournament play

The Permian baseball team suffered its first District 2-6A defeat, losing 3-2 to Wolfforth Frenship Thursday at Tiger Field as part of the First Bank Classic.

Evan Johnson’s single in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in the game-winning run for Wolfforth Frenship (5-8 overall, 1-0 in district).

McCray Gann put together a solid start for Permian (9-4, 1-1), striking out nine batters while allowing two runs and four hits over six innings.

Haydden Kennard earned the victory for Frenship, striking out seven in a complete-game victory.

Earlier Thursday, the Panthers defeated Lubbock High 11-8 in five innings to open tournament play. Ashton Coast finished 2 for 3 and drove in three runs while Jake Glasman and Sebastian Bravo each had two hits.

Permian continues tournament play Friday with games at Lubbock-Cooper at 11 a.m. and a District 2-6A game against San Angelo Central at 4 p.m., also at Lubbock-Cooper in Woodrow.