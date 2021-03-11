Permian P logo
- Permian 11, Lubbock High 8 (5)
First Bank Classic, Thursday, Tiger Field, Wolfforth
Lubbock......... 100 07 — 8 9 3
Permian......... 420 5x — 11 10 1
Christian Cisneros, Austin Garcia (2), Vincent Iglesias (4) and Ivan Sanchez. David Ramos, Cooper Sheehan (5) and Caleb Boswell. W — Ramos. L — Cisneros. 2B — Lubbock High: Loaghen Trevino. Permian: Teo Banks, Jake Glasman 2, Xavier Melendez.
Records — Permian 9-3.
- Wolfforth Frenship 3, Permian 2
Permian......... 110 000 0 — 2 4 2
Frenship........ 200 000 1 — 3 6 2
McCray Gann, Cooper Golden (7) and Peyton Gregory. Haydden Kennard and Tristan Laughlin. W — Kennard. L — Golden.
Records — Permian 9-4 overall (1-1 District 2-6A); Wolfforth Frenship 5-8 (1-0).
Posted: Thursday, March 11, 2021 6:52 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian splits with Lubbock High, Wolfforth Frenship in tournament play
WOLFFORTH The Permian baseball team suffered its first District 2-6A defeat, losing 3-2 to Wolfforth Frenship Thursday at Tiger Field as part of the First Bank Classic.
Evan Johnson’s single in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in the game-winning run for Wolfforth Frenship (5-8 overall, 1-0 in district).
McCray Gann put together a solid start for Permian (9-4, 1-1), striking out nine batters while allowing two runs and four hits over six innings.
Haydden Kennard earned the victory for Frenship, striking out seven in a complete-game victory.
Earlier Thursday, the Panthers defeated Lubbock High 11-8 in five innings to open tournament play. Ashton Coast finished 2 for 3 and drove in three runs while Jake Glasman and Sebastian Bravo each had two hits.
Permian continues tournament play Friday with games at Lubbock-Cooper at 11 a.m. and a District 2-6A game against San Angelo Central at 4 p.m., also at Lubbock-Cooper in Woodrow.
