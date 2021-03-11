  • March 11, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian splits with Lubbock High, Wolfforth Frenship in tournament play

Permian 11, Lubbock High 8 (5)

First Bank Classic, Thursday, Tiger Field, Wolfforth

Lubbock......... 100    07   —     8     9      3

Permian......... 420     5x   —   11   10      1

Christian Cisneros, Austin Garcia (2), Vincent Iglesias (4) and Ivan Sanchez. David Ramos, Cooper Sheehan (5) and Caleb Boswell. W — Ramos. L — Cisneros. 2B — Lubbock High: Loaghen Trevino. Permian: Teo Banks, Jake Glasman 2, Xavier Melendez.

Records — Permian 9-3.

Wolfforth Frenship 3, Permian 2

Permian......... 110  000     0   —     2      4     2

Frenship........ 200  000     1   —     3      6     2

McCray Gann, Cooper Golden (7) and Peyton Gregory. Haydden Kennard and Tristan Laughlin. W — Kennard. L — Golden.

Records — Permian 9-4 overall (1-1 District 2-6A); Wolfforth Frenship 5-8 (1-0).

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

WOLFFORTH The Permian baseball team suffered its first District 2-6A defeat, losing 3-2 to Wolfforth Frenship Thursday at Tiger Field as part of the First Bank Classic.

Evan Johnson’s single in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in the game-winning run for Wolfforth Frenship (5-8 overall, 1-0 in district).

McCray Gann put together a solid start for Permian (9-4, 1-1), striking out nine batters while allowing two runs and four hits over six innings.

Haydden Kennard earned the victory for Frenship, striking out seven in a complete-game victory.

Earlier Thursday, the Panthers defeated Lubbock High 11-8 in five innings to open tournament play. Ashton Coast finished 2 for 3 and drove in three runs while Jake Glasman and Sebastian Bravo each had two hits.

Permian continues tournament play Friday with games at Lubbock-Cooper at 11 a.m. and a District 2-6A game against San Angelo Central at 4 p.m., also at Lubbock-Cooper in Woodrow.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

