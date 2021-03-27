HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian rallies late against Midland High to complete sweep

MIDLAND A strong sixth inning outing against Midland High helped the Permian baseball team secure its sixth straight win.

Although the Panthers were down early, a late surge pushed Permian to an 8-3 victory and a District 2-6A series sweep of the Bulldogs Saturday at Zachery Field.

Permian head coach Tate Criswell was proud of how his Panthers kept fighting throughout the contest, even when they found themselves down on the scoreboard.

“As long as you have a strike left, you still have a shot,” Criswell said. “I’m not surprised at all that these guys didn’t give it up.”

Midland High used two quick scores to take early control in the bottom of the second inning. Landry Walls scored the Bulldogs’ first run, reaching home after a dropped third strike. Jake Cunningham followed that up with a steal of home to put Midland High up 2-0.

The Bulldogs then kept the Panthers (17-6 overall, 7-2 district) off the scoreboard, increasing their lead to 3-0 in the third. An RBI single from Pierce Mackey gave the Bulldogs all the positive momentum.

It wasn’t until the fifth inning when Permian got things going.

A single from Caleb Boswell was immediately followed up by a double to right field from Jake Glasman.

Cade Tschauner then singled to left field, driving in both Boswell and Glasman to cut the Midland High lead to 3-2.

The Panthers locked in defensively and kept Midland High (12-9, 2-6) off the scoreboard to break the game open with five runs in the sixth.

Big plays from Xavier Melendez helped swing the the game in Permian’s favor.

A triple to right field in the sixth brought in Ashton Coats to give the Panthers their first lead of the game with a 4-3 score.

Melendez then sealed the victory with a home run to right field in the seventh.

“I knew our boys would fight back,” he said. “Energy and momentum are some of the biggest things in baseball, they are game changers.”

Tschauner led Permian with three RBIs, while Melendez finished with two.

Teo Banks and Augustus McKay pitched three innings each for the Panthers, recording a combined nine strikeouts. McCray Gann got the win, closing with three strikeouts in the seventh.

Criswell said his team’s energy in the dugout played a big role in achieving the comeback.

“At the end of the day, all you have is your teammates,” Criswell said. “They pull for one another, they love each other and they trust each other.

“We spend a lot of time together, they’re a really close-knit bunch.”

Permian will continue district play with a two-game series against Abilene High on Tuesday and Thursday. The series begins in Abilene and finish at McCanlies Field.

Criswell wants to clean up on early defensive errors and base-running mistakes before the Panthers face the Eagles. The head coach said his team also walked too many batters against Midland High.

“All that can be fixed,” he said. “It’s not easy to fix, but it is a simple fix.”

