HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian opens Tournament of Champions with victory

The Permian baseball team was able to get off to a good start at the Tournament of Champions with starting pitcher Cooper Golden playing a key role.

The junior left-hander shrugged off a first-inning run and got consistency from his offense as the Panthers cruised to an 11-1 victory over former District 2-6A foe Amarillo Tascosa in six innings Thursday at McCanlies Field.

It was the first of two games for Permian, who fell 6-5 late Thursday to Amarillo High at Ernie Johnson Field in Midland.

The Panthers (4-2 overall) found themselves behind before coming to bat when Tascosa’s Josh Splawn drove in the Rebels’ only run with a two-out RBI single. Splawn was 2 for 3 to lead the Rebels’ offense.

It was a moment prior to that hit, however, that helped Golden get settled in.

After allowing a leadoff walk and sacrifice bunt to start, he worked his way out of a 3-0 count to strike out Tascosa’s Tai Phetluangsy. Golden finished by allowing just the one run on four hits and four strikeouts over six innings.

“Getting the hitter ahead 3-0, it’s tough to come back from and win that at bat,” Golden said. “It just drives me to keep on fighting through that.

“I just stayed confident and kept working the outside corner and trying to hit spots where they couldn’t hit the ball.”

The Panthers’ answered quickly in the bottom of the frame starting with a leadoff single from Teo Banks, who later scored on a Tascosa wild pitch. Banks finished 2 for 2 with three RBIS, including a run-scoring triple.

The Panthers’ go-ahead run came in the second inning when Golden helped his own cause with an RBI double to drive in Agustus McKay, who was running for catcher Caleb Boswell.

Boswell led the inning off with one of his three doubles for the game and kept it going in the third inning when his second double drove in Xavier Melendez.

“I just tried to hit the ball as hard as I could and see where it went,” Boswell said. “Winning this game just gives us a boost in confidence for the rest of the weekend.”

Melendez also had two doubles and drove in two runs of his own as Permian extended the lead to 5-1 after three innings.

That proved to be all the cushion that Golden needed. After the early run, Golden allowed just three hits over the final five innings.

“When you score one or two runs in each and every inning, it obviously gives you a chance to win and gives you confidence on the mound to pitch with the lead,” Permian head coach Tate Criswell said. “I thought our guys all worked off each other well with our offense, defense and pitching.”

Permian scored once in the fourth inning and two times in the fifth before putting the game away in the sixth innings with three runs to reach the 10-run mercy rule.

Permian will play the final three games of the weekend at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland. The Panthers will take on Lubbock High and Plainview Friday before wrapping up against Canyon Randall on Saturday.