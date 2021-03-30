HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian knocks off Abilene High for seventh straight win

The Permian baseball team kept its winning ways going in District 2-6A play thanks to a 4-1 victory over Abilene High on Tuesday at Blackburn Field.

The Panthers (18-6 overall, 8-2 district) won their seventh straight game thanks to strong pitching as well as some timely hitting from Xavier Melendez.

Melendez finished with three hits while starting pitcher Ashton Coats pitched five innings without allowing a run and struck out three batters. Cooper Sheehan and McCray Gann helped seal the win over the final two innings.

Matthew Ezzell led the way for Abilene High (2-17, 0-7) by striking out 11 batters over six innings. He also had two hits for the Eagles.