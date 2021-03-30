  • March 30, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian knocks off Abilene High for seventh straight win

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian knocks off Abilene High for seventh straight win

Permian 4, Abilene High 1

Permian......... 002  101     0   —     4      9     1

Abilene High.. 000  001     0   —     1      8     3

Ashton Coats, Cooper Sheehan (6), McCray Gann (7) and Peyton Gregory. Matthew Ezzell, Luke . W — Coats. L — Ezzell. 2B — Permian: Teo Banks, Cade Tschauner. 3B — Permian: Aleck Villa.

Records — Permian 18-6, 8-2; Abilene High 2-17, 0-7.

Posted: Tuesday, March 30, 2021 10:06 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

ABILENE The Permian baseball team kept its winning ways going in District 2-6A play thanks to a 4-1 victory over Abilene High on Tuesday at Blackburn Field.

The Panthers (18-6 overall, 8-2 district) won their seventh straight game thanks to strong pitching as well as some timely hitting from Xavier Melendez.

Melendez finished with three hits while starting pitcher Ashton Coats pitched five innings without allowing a run and struck out three batters. Cooper Sheehan and McCray Gann helped seal the win over the final two innings.

Matthew Ezzell led the way for Abilene High (2-17, 0-7) by striking out 11 batters over six innings. He also had two hits for the Eagles.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

