HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian keeps up winning ways in victory over Midland High

The Permian baseball team won its fourth straight District 2-6A game by defeating Midland High 7-2 Tuesday at Zachery Field.

The Panthers (15-6 overall, 5-2 district) scored the first three runs of the game before a four-run sixth inning helped them pull away from the Bulldogs.

Teo Banks finished 2 for 4 with a triple and three runs scored. Cade Tschauner also finished with two hits and drove in two runs.

Starting pitcher Ashton Coats finished by allowing four hits and striking out five in a complete-game-effort. Jesse Hernandez finished 2 for 4 which included a two-run double in the fifth inning.

The series continues at 4:30 p.m. Friday at McCanlies Field.