HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian hosts Midland Lee to open key District 2-6A series

First place is on the line for the Permian baseball team as the Panthers host Midland Lee in District 2-6A play in the first game of a three-game series at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at McCanlies Field.

Permian (21-6 overall, 11-2 district) is coming off winning a season series against San Angelo Central this weekend and has won its last 10 games. The Panthers can clinch a playoff spot with a victory. Midland Lee (18-4, 9-1) finished off a season sweep of rival Midland High this past weekend.

The series continues with a game at 6 p.m. Friday at Ernie Johnson Field in Midland followed by a 2 p.m. game Saturday back at McCanlies Field.