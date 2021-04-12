  • April 12, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian hosts Midland Lee to open key District 2-6A series

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian hosts Midland Lee to open key District 2-6A series

Posted: Monday, April 12, 2021 5:16 pm

First place is on the line for the Permian baseball team as the Panthers host Midland Lee in District 2-6A play in the first game of a three-game series at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at McCanlies Field.

Permian (21-6 overall, 11-2 district) is coming off winning a season series against San Angelo Central this weekend and has won its last 10 games. The Panthers can clinch a playoff spot with a victory. Midland Lee (18-4, 9-1) finished off a season sweep of rival Midland High this past weekend.

The series continues with a game at 6 p.m. Friday at Ernie Johnson Field in Midland followed by a 2 p.m. game Saturday back at McCanlies Field.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

