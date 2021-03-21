  • March 21, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian completes three-game sweep of Odessa High - Odessa American: Oavarsity

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian completes three-game sweep of Odessa High

Permian 15, Odessa High 5 (6)

Saturday, Momentum Bank Ballpark, Midland

Permian......... 141  612   —   15   10      2

Odessa High. 002  201   —     5     7      6

Teo Banks and Peyton Gregory. Alex Cadena, Andrew Valderaz (4) and Thomas Chavez. W — Banks. L — Cadena. 2B — Permian: Jake Glasman. Odessa High: Mikahel De Leon, Andrei Garcia. 3B — Permian: Xavier Melendez.

Records — Permian 14-6 Overall (4-2 District 2-6A); Odessa High 11-6 (2-4).

District 2-6A Standings

                                              Overall   District

                                              W     L      W     L

Midland Lee ...................... 14      3       5     0

Permian ............................. 14      6       4     2

Wolfforth Frenship ................ 8    11       2     3

San Angelo Central............... 8    12       3     3

Midland High ..................... 12      6       2     3

Odessa High ..................... 11      6       2     4

Abilene High......................... 2    14       0     3

———

Saturday, March 20

San Angelo Central 5, Midland High 4

Midland Lee 6, Wolfforth Frenship 4

Permian 15, Odessa High 5 (6)

Tuesday, March 23

Midland Lee at Odessa High, 4:30 p.m.

Wolfforth Frenship at Abilene High, 4:30 p.m.

Permian at Midland High, 6 p.m.

San Angelo Central at Midland Christian, 6 p.m.

Friday, March 26

Midland High at Permian, 4:30 p.m.

Odessa High at Midland Lee, 6 p.m.

Abilene High at Wolfforth Frenship, 6  p.m.

San Angelo Central, open

Odessa High School hosted the final game in a series of three against Permian High School Friday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland. Permian swept the three-game series, with a score of 15-5 in the final game.

Posted: Saturday, March 20, 2021 11:00 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian completes three-game sweep of Odessa High By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

MIDLAND The Permian baseball team had gotten off to strong starts in each of its first two games this week against Odessa High. The Panthers did not slow down in the series finale.

Permian jumped out to an early lead and never trailed en route to a 15-5 victory in six innings over the Bronchos in District 2-6A play Saturday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The Panthers (14-6 overall, 4-2 district) scored in every inning, taking advantage of six errors by the Bronchos to complete a three-game sweep.

Permian had to generate offense without help from leadoff hitter Teo Banks, who was intentionally walked five times for the second straight game.

Banks hit three home runs in the first game of the series Tuesday.

He did score the opening run in the top of the first inning with an RBI triple by Xavier Melendez. Melendez drove in five runs to lead the Panthers while Cade Tschauner went 3 for 4 and three runs batted in.

Banks made his impact on the mound as the starting pitcher, earning a complete-game victory that included striking out the side in the second inning.

Permian built its cushion in the top of the second inning with four more runs, starting with Jake Glasman’s RBI double and followed by three Odessa High errors that led to three more Panthers runs.

“I thought our approach was really good,” Permian head coach Tate Criswell said. “I thought we did a good job of swinging at our strikes instead of pitcher strikes and taking advantage of defensive mistakes.”

Caleb Boswell delivered an RBI single in the top of the third inning to further extend the Panthers’ lead before Odessa High responded with a Mikahel De Leon RBI double to make it 6-2.

It was close as the Bronchos got as the Panthers broke the game open with a six-run fourth inning, sending 11 batters to the plate. Ashton Coats scored on another Bronchos error while Sebastian Bravo and Glasman hit consecutive singles to drive in runs. Glasman late scored on a wild pitch, Banks scored while Gus McKay was walked with the bases loaded and capped off by an RBI single by Melendez.

Odessa High (11-6, 2-4) scored two more runs in the fourth via an RBI single by Isaiah Rodriguez and a fielder’s choice by Alex Cadena. A Permian error in the outfield off a fly ball from Cadena led to the Bronchos’ final run.

It was not enough, however, as the Panthers added another run in the fifth and two more in the sixth off a Melendez ground ball and ensuing Odessa High error.

“We competed but when you look at the scoreboard and see six errors, you’ve got no chance of winning the baseball game,” Odessa High head coach Josh Hulin said. “We did compete but we played really bad baseball so it is what it is.”

MyOAOA

