HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Panthers run-rule Bulldogs

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Panthers run-rule Bulldogs

Permian 14, Midland High 2 (6)

Midland......... 001  001   —     2     3      4

Permian......... 031  136   —   14     7      0

Josh Reed, Hunter Poe (6) and Landry Walls. Cooper Golden and Caleb Boswell. W — Golden. L — Reed. 2B — Midland High: Reed. Permian: Sebastian Bravo, Cade Tschauner, Aleck Villa. HR — Permian: Boswell.

Records — Midland High 12-8, 2-5; Permian 16-6, 6-2.

The Permian baseball team won its fifth consecutive District 2-6A game Friday by pulling away for a 14-2 victory over Midland High Friday at McCanlies Field.

The Panthers got off to a good start with three runs in the second inning on an RBI double by Sebastian Bravo and a two-run home run from Caleb Boswell.

Permian (16-6 overall, 6-2 district) also took advantage of four Midland High errors, including the final one that capped off a six-run sixth inning.

Cooper Golden struck out six and allowed just three hits in a complete-game effort for the Panthers.

Nautas Weiershausen had an RBI groundout and also scored a run for the Bulldogs (12-8, 2-5).

The series concludes at 1 p.m. Saturday at Zachery Field in Midland.

