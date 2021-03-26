Tony Venegas|Odessa American
OAT030521Permian03
Permian catcher Caleb Boswell (1) lines up to hit a pitch during a game against Amarillo Tascosa March 4 at McCanlies Field
- Permian 14, Midland High 2 (6)
-
Midland......... 001 001 — 2 3 4
Permian......... 031 136 — 14 7 0
Josh Reed, Hunter Poe (6) and Landry Walls. Cooper Golden and Caleb Boswell. W — Golden. L — Reed. 2B — Midland High: Reed. Permian: Sebastian Bravo, Cade Tschauner, Aleck Villa. HR — Permian: Boswell.
Records — Midland High 12-8, 2-5; Permian 16-6, 6-2.
Posted: Friday, March 26, 2021 8:08 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Panthers run-rule Bulldogs
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
The Permian baseball team won its fifth consecutive District 2-6A game Friday by pulling away for a 14-2 victory over Midland High Friday at McCanlies Field.
The Panthers got off to a good start with three runs in the second inning on an RBI double by Sebastian Bravo and a two-run home run from Caleb Boswell.
Permian (16-6 overall, 6-2 district) also took advantage of four Midland High errors, including the final one that capped off a six-run sixth inning.
Cooper Golden struck out six and allowed just three hits in a complete-game effort for the Panthers.
Nautas Weiershausen had an RBI groundout and also scored a run for the Bulldogs (12-8, 2-5).
The series concludes at 1 p.m. Saturday at Zachery Field in Midland.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Oavarsity,
Boys,
Teams,
Permian,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Baseball,
Teams,
Midland High,
Permian
on
Friday, March 26, 2021 8:08 pm.
| Tags:
Permian,
Baseball,
High School Baseball,
Panthers,
Bulldogs