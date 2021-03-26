HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Panthers run-rule Bulldogs

The Permian baseball team won its fifth consecutive District 2-6A game Friday by pulling away for a 14-2 victory over Midland High Friday at McCanlies Field.

The Panthers got off to a good start with three runs in the second inning on an RBI double by Sebastian Bravo and a two-run home run from Caleb Boswell.

Permian (16-6 overall, 6-2 district) also took advantage of four Midland High errors, including the final one that capped off a six-run sixth inning.

Cooper Golden struck out six and allowed just three hits in a complete-game effort for the Panthers.

Nautas Weiershausen had an RBI groundout and also scored a run for the Bulldogs (12-8, 2-5).

The series concludes at 1 p.m. Saturday at Zachery Field in Midland.