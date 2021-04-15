HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Panthers look to extend winning streak against Rebels

The Permian baseball team will look to extend its winning streak on the road as the Panthers face Midland Lee in the second game of a District 2-6A series at 6 p.m. today at Ernie Johnson Field in Midland.

The Panthers (22-6 overall, 12-2 district) took over first place in the district standings with a 13-3 run-rule victory in five innings against the Rebels (18-5, 9-2) on Tuesday. Permian has also won its 12 games overall and 11 district games in a row.