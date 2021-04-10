HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Panthers complete series sweep of Bobcats

The Permian baseball team completed a season sweep of San Angelo Central by starting quickly en route to a 9-5 victory in District 2-6A play Saturday at McCanlies Field.

The Panthers (21-6 overall, 11-2 district) scored five runs in the first two innings and held on from there to knock off the Bobcats.

Teo Banks finished 2 for 3 with a double and a home run for Permian while Aleck Villa drove in two runs. Banks also started the game and threw two shutout innings and struck out three on the mound.

Dylan Abbott finished 2 for 4 with a double and two runs batted in to lead San Angelo Central (8-17-1, 3-7).