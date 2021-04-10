  • April 10, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Panthers complete series sweep of Bobcats

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Panthers complete series sweep of Bobcats

Permian 9, San Angelo Central 5

SA Central...... 002  012     0   —     5      9     3

Permian......... 140  220      x   —     9      8     1

Eduardo Luna, Ethan Green (3), James Placke (5), Trayton Snelson and Reid Sampson. Teo Banks, Cooper Golden (3), McCray Gann (5), Gus McKay (7) and Peyton Gregory. W — Banks. L — Luna. 2B — San Angelo Central: Kyson Snelson, Dylan Abbott. Permian: Banks.. HR — Permian: Banks.

Records — San Angelo Central 8-17-1, 3-7; Permian 21-6, 11-2.

Posted: Saturday, April 10, 2021 7:42 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Permian baseball team completed a season sweep of San Angelo Central by starting quickly en route to a 9-5 victory in District 2-6A play Saturday at McCanlies Field.

The Panthers (21-6 overall, 11-2 district) scored five runs in the first two innings and held on from there to knock off the Bobcats.

Teo Banks finished 2 for 3 with a double and a home run for Permian while Aleck Villa drove in two runs. Banks also started the game and threw two shutout innings and struck out three on the mound.

Dylan Abbott finished 2 for 4 with a double and two runs batted in to lead San Angelo Central (8-17-1, 3-7).

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

