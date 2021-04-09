HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Offensive surge lifts Permian to road victory

The Permian baseball team maintained its hold of the District 2-6A lead with another run-rule victory as the Panthers defeated San Angelo Central 13-3 in five innings Friday at Donsky Field.

The victory also gave Permian its 20th victory of the season and ninth in a row overall to move to 10-2 in district play. A nine-run fourth inning proved to be the spark the Panthers needed to pull away.

Sebastian Bravo led the Panthers with three hits while Ashton Coats and Teo Banks had two hits each. Banks also hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning while Coats pitched four shutout innings as the Panthers’ starter. The Bobcats fell to 8-16-1 overall and 3-6 in district play.

The series wraps up at 2 p.m. Saturday at McCanlies Field.