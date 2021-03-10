HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Odessa High suffers first district loss at San Angelo Central

The Odessa High baseball team suffered its first loss of District 2-6A play on the road by falling 4-1 to San Angelo Central in District 2-6A play Tuesday at Donsky Field.

Alex Cadena led the Bronchos (7-3 overall, 2-1 district) by finishing 2 for 3 with a triple while also starting the game on the mound as well.

James Placke finished with a solid performance as the Bobcats’ starting pitcher, allowing one run and three hits while striking out four in 5 2/3 innings.

Kyson Snelson sparked Central offensively by finishing 3 for 4 with a double.