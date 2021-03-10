  • March 10, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Odessa High suffers first district loss at San Angelo Central

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Odessa High suffers first district loss at San Angelo Central

San Angelo Central 4, Odessa High 1

Odessa.......... 000  100     0   —     1      3     3

SA Central...... 101  200      x   —     4      8     1

Alex Cadena, Jairo Guerrero (5) and Thomas Chavez. James Placke, Juan Diego Lagunes (6) and Reid Sampson. W — Cadena. L — Placke. 2B — San Angelo Central: Landon Cowley, Kyson Snelson. 3B — Odessa High: Cadena.

Records — Odessa High 7-3 Overall, 2-1 District 2-6A; San Angelo Central 6-6-1 (1-0).

Posted: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 10:00 pm

Posted: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 10:00 pm

SAN ANGELO The Odessa High baseball team suffered its first loss of District 2-6A play on the road by falling 4-1 to San Angelo Central in District 2-6A play Tuesday at Donsky Field.

Alex Cadena led the Bronchos (7-3 overall, 2-1 district) by finishing 2 for 3 with a triple while also starting the game on the mound as well.

James Placke finished with a solid performance as the Bobcats’ starting pitcher, allowing one run and three hits while striking out four in 5 2/3 innings.

Kyson Snelson sparked Central offensively by finishing 3 for 4 with a double.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 10:00 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

