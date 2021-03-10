OHS broncho logo RGB.png
- San Angelo Central 4, Odessa High 1
-
Odessa.......... 000 100 0 — 1 3 3
SA Central...... 101 200 x — 4 8 1
Alex Cadena, Jairo Guerrero (5) and Thomas Chavez. James Placke, Juan Diego Lagunes (6) and Reid Sampson. W — Cadena. L — Placke. 2B — San Angelo Central: Landon Cowley, Kyson Snelson. 3B — Odessa High: Cadena.
Records — Odessa High 7-3 Overall, 2-1 District 2-6A; San Angelo Central 6-6-1 (1-0).
Posted: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 10:00 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Odessa High suffers first district loss at San Angelo Central
SAN ANGELO The Odessa High baseball team suffered its first loss of District 2-6A play on the road by falling 4-1 to San Angelo Central in District 2-6A play Tuesday at Donsky Field.
Alex Cadena led the Bronchos (7-3 overall, 2-1 district) by finishing 2 for 3 with a triple while also starting the game on the mound as well.
James Placke finished with a solid performance as the Bobcats’ starting pitcher, allowing one run and three hits while striking out four in 5 2/3 innings.
Kyson Snelson sparked Central offensively by finishing 3 for 4 with a double.
