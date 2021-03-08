  • March 8, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Odessa High, Permian prepare for district games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Odessa High, Permian prepare for district games

Posted: Monday, March 8, 2021 7:03 pm

Both the Permian and Odessa High baseball teams are preparing for District 2-6A games Tuesday. The Panthers will host Abilene High at 1 p.m. at McCanlies Field while the Bronchos travel to San Angelo Central for a 4:30 p.m. matchup against the Bobcats at Donsky Field.

Permian (7-3 overall) finished 4-1 over the weekend during the Tournament of Champions and will be playing its first district game against the Eagles (1-8, 0-2).

Odessa High (7-2, 2-0) will look for its third straight district win to start the year against a Bobcats (5-6-1) team opening district play. 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

