HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Odessa High has winning streak snapped by Abilene High

ABILENE The Odessa High baseball team saw its winning streak end despite a late rally as the Bronchos fell 7-6 to Abilene High in District 2-6A play Saturday at Blackburn Field.

The Bronchos trailed 7-1 after the third inning before rallying with five runs over the final two innings. Odessa High was able to get the tying run on base before Abilene High held on.