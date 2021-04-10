  • April 10, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Odessa High has winning streak snapped by Abilene High

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Odessa High has winning streak snapped by Abilene High

Abilene High 7, Odessa High 6

Odessa.......... 010  003     2   —     6      8     2

Abilene.......... 502  000      x   —     7    10     2

Jairo Guerrero, Sebastian Cabral (4) and Thomas Chavez. Nathan Watts, Caleb Yanez (7) and Nathaniel Guzman, Parker Doughty (7). W — Watts. L — Guerrero. 2B — Odessa High: Alex Cadena 3, David Sanchez. 3B — Odessa High: Gabriel Avila. Abilene High: Diego Flores.  

Records — Odessa High 15-9, 6-7; Abilene High 3-20, 1-9.

ABILENE The Odessa High baseball team saw its winning streak end despite a late rally as the Bronchos fell 7-6 to Abilene High in District 2-6A play Saturday at Blackburn Field. 

The Bronchos trailed 7-1 after the third inning before rallying with five runs over the final two innings. Odessa High was able to get the tying run on base before Abilene High held on.

Alex Cadena provided a spark for Odessa High (15-9 overall, 6-7 district) with three doubles while Jairo Guerrero drove in two runs.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

