- Abilene High 7, Odessa High 6
-
Odessa.......... 010 003 2 — 6 8 2
Abilene.......... 502 000 x — 7 10 2
Jairo Guerrero, Sebastian Cabral (4) and Thomas Chavez. Nathan Watts, Caleb Yanez (7) and Nathaniel Guzman, Parker Doughty (7). W — Watts. L — Guerrero. 2B — Odessa High: Alex Cadena 3, David Sanchez. 3B — Odessa High: Gabriel Avila. Abilene High: Diego Flores.
Records — Odessa High 15-9, 6-7; Abilene High 3-20, 1-9.
Posted: Saturday, April 10, 2021 7:37 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Odessa High has winning streak snapped by Abilene High
ABILENE The Odessa High baseball team saw its winning streak end despite a late rally as the Bronchos fell 7-6 to Abilene High in District 2-6A play Saturday at Blackburn Field.
The Bronchos trailed 7-1 after the third inning before rallying with five runs over the final two innings. Odessa High was able to get the tying run on base before Abilene High held on.
Alex Cadena provided a spark for Odessa High (15-9 overall, 6-7 district) with three doubles while Jairo Guerrero drove in two runs.
