HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Odessa High gets offense going quickly in pair of wins

Sebastian Cabral found his rhythm early on the mound for the Odessa High baseball team.

The Bronchos’ offense then gave him all the cushion he would need.

Add it together and that formula resulted in an 8-2 victory against Pecos in the first game of the March Classic Thursday at Pressly Field.

Cabral threw a complete game for the Bronchos (8-3 overall), allowing four hits while striking out three over seven innings.

“I was doing well with pounding the zone,” Cabral said. “Whether it was inside or outside, I wanted to get batters to chase the high fastballs and throw some off-speed balls in there.”

Cabral retired the first six Eagles batters he faced and worked with a lead from the first inning on.

He was credited with the game’s first RBI after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning. The Bronchos followed that up with back-to-back RBI singles from Jairo Guerrero and Thomas Chavez.

The Bronchos added another run in the second inning thanks to Gabriel Avila, who hit a triple into the right-center field gap and later scored on a single by Mikahel De Leon.

Avila led Odessa High, finishing 3 for 3 and scoring four runs.

“I just was going up there looking to get hits off fastballs and put the ball in play,” Avila said. “If they gave me something else, I just wanted to go up there and hit it where they pitched.”

Pecos (6-4) got its only runs of the game in the top of the third inning with a two-run single by Jayden Garza. That was as close as the Eagles got, however, as the Bronchos responded with three more runs in the bottom of the frame, all coming with two outs.

Guerrero — who also had three hits — led off with a single and scored on an RBI single by Avila. That was followed by an RBI double by Jesse Cervantes and Avila later scored on a wild pitch.

Avila accounted for the game’s final run in the bottom of the sixth inning when he scored on a sacrifice fly by Andrei Garcia.

Cabral finished off the game by retiring the final six Pecos batters and allowed just two hits through the final four innings.

“This was Sebastian’s third outing of the year and he was going to make the other team earn it,” Odessa High head coach Josh Hulin said. “He threw a bunch of strikes and we were able to make most of the plays behind him.”

Thursday’s game was the first of two games for Pecos. The Eagles were slated to play at Big Spring at 6 p.m. Thursday.

“We’re kind of up and down right now and we’ve got to see it all the way through,” Pecos head coach Oscar Luna said. “Their pitcher was in the zone all day and we had to be aggressive early and that caused us to fall behind in counts early.”

>> ODESSA HIGH 11, LEVELLAND 1 (5): The Bronchos followed up the opening victory with a second strong offensive outing by defeating Levelland in five innings.

Avila recorded three more hits and drove in four runs in the victory for Odessa High (9-3) while Andrei Garcia finished 2 for 3 with a double and triple, driving in three runs.

De Leon also hit a three-run home run in the second inning to break the game open.

Joel Pena had two hits — including a leadoff triple — and scored the only run of the game for the Lobos (7-3).

Odessa High continues tournament play against Big Spring at 6 p.m. Friday at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland.

