  • March 27, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Odessa High falls to Midland Lee

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Odessa High falls to Midland Lee

Midland Lee 9, Odessa High 2

Odessa High. 000  002     0   —     2      3     0

Midland Lee.. 251  010      x   —     9    12     0

Ricardo Campos, Angel Villa (3) and Thomas Chavez. Chase Shores, Jaxon Ramos (5), Kannon Torres and Michael Weidner. W — Shores. L — Campos. 2B — Midland Lee: Casen Yonts, Chase Shores. HR — Odessa High: Wiki De Leon. Midland Lee; Weidner 2.

Records — Odessa High 11-8, 2-6; Midland Lee 16-3, 7-0.

Posted: Friday, March 26, 2021 10:26 pm

Posted: Friday, March 26, 2021 10:26 pm

MIDLAND The Odessa High baseball team could not erase an early deficit, falling 9-2 to Midland Lee in District 2-6A play Friday at Ernie Johnson Field.

The Bronchos fell behind 2-0 after the first inning after Lee’s Michael Weidner opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the bottom of the frame. Weidner followed that up with a grand slam in the next inning as part of a five-run frame for Midland Lee. 

Lee starting pitcher struck out eight over four innings and had two hits at the plate.

Wiki De Leon had the only Odessa High runs with a two-run home run in the sixth inning.

The series concludes at 2 p.m. Saturday at Zachery Field in Midland.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

