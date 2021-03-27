HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Odessa High falls to Midland Lee

MIDLAND The Odessa High baseball team could not erase an early deficit, falling 9-2 to Midland Lee in District 2-6A play Friday at Ernie Johnson Field.

The Bronchos fell behind 2-0 after the first inning after Lee’s Michael Weidner opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the bottom of the frame. Weidner followed that up with a grand slam in the next inning as part of a five-run frame for Midland Lee.

Lee starting pitcher struck out eight over four innings and had two hits at the plate.

Wiki De Leon had the only Odessa High runs with a two-run home run in the sixth inning.

The series concludes at 2 p.m. Saturday at Zachery Field in Midland.