  • April 3, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Guerrero's walk-off single lifts Bronchos past Bulldogs

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Guerrero's walk-off single lifts Bronchos past Bulldogs

Odessa High 2, Midland High 1 (8)

Thursday, Pressly Field

Midland High. 001  000   00   —     1      8     3

Odessa High. 000  000   11   —     2      5     0

Jaron Gignac, Josh Reed (7) and Landry Walls. Isaac Rodriguez, Alex Cadena (8) and Thomas Chavez. W — Cadena. L — Reed. 2B — Midland High: Walls. Odessa High: Sebastian Cabral. 3B — Odessa High: Gabriel Avila.

Records — Midland High 12-11, 2-8; Odessa High 14-8, 5-6

Posted: Friday, April 2, 2021 8:53 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa High baseball team completed a series sweep in dramatic fashion by defeating Midland High 2-1 in eight innings in District 2-6A play at Pressly Field.

Jairo Guerrero hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to score Gabriel Avila and help the Bronchos secure their third straight win. Avila led off the frame with a triple.

Odessa High (14-8 overall, 5-6 district) rallied to tie the game in the seventh with Sebastian Cabral’s sacrifice fly.

Isaac Rodriguez pitched 7.2 innings for Odessa High and struck out four. Midland High starter Jason Gignac struck out five in 6.2 innings for the Bulldogs (12-11, 2-8).

