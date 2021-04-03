Eli Hartman
OAT031721_Permian@OHSBaseball_03
Odessa High School’s Jairo Guerrero (6) gets ready to catch a ball in the second inning against Permian March 16 at Pressly Field.
- Odessa High 2, Midland High 1 (8)
-
Thursday, Pressly Field
Midland High. 001 000 00 — 1 8 3
Odessa High. 000 000 11 — 2 5 0
Jaron Gignac, Josh Reed (7) and Landry Walls. Isaac Rodriguez, Alex Cadena (8) and Thomas Chavez. W — Cadena. L — Reed. 2B — Midland High: Walls. Odessa High: Sebastian Cabral. 3B — Odessa High: Gabriel Avila.
Records — Midland High 12-11, 2-8; Odessa High 14-8, 5-6
Posted: Friday, April 2, 2021 8:53 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Guerrero's walk-off single lifts Bronchos past Bulldogs
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
The Odessa High baseball team completed a series sweep in dramatic fashion by defeating Midland High 2-1 in eight innings in District 2-6A play at Pressly Field.
Jairo Guerrero hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to score Gabriel Avila and help the Bronchos secure their third straight win. Avila led off the frame with a triple.
Odessa High (14-8 overall, 5-6 district) rallied to tie the game in the seventh with Sebastian Cabral’s sacrifice fly.
Isaac Rodriguez pitched 7.2 innings for Odessa High and struck out four. Midland High starter Jason Gignac struck out five in 6.2 innings for the Bulldogs (12-11, 2-8).
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Oavarsity,
Girls,
Teams,
Odessa High,
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Baseball,
Teams,
Midland High,
Odessa High
on
Friday, April 2, 2021 8:53 pm.
| Tags:
Odessa High,
Baseball,
Midland High,
High School Baseball