HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Guerrero's walk-off single lifts Bronchos past Bulldogs

The Odessa High baseball team completed a series sweep in dramatic fashion by defeating Midland High 2-1 in eight innings in District 2-6A play at Pressly Field.

Jairo Guerrero hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to score Gabriel Avila and help the Bronchos secure their third straight win. Avila led off the frame with a triple.

Odessa High (14-8 overall, 5-6 district) rallied to tie the game in the seventh with Sebastian Cabral’s sacrifice fly.

Isaac Rodriguez pitched 7.2 innings for Odessa High and struck out four. Midland High starter Jason Gignac struck out five in 6.2 innings for the Bulldogs (12-11, 2-8).