  • March 12, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Fast start pushes Odessa High past Big Spring

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Fast start pushes Odessa High past Big Spring

Odessa High 16, Big Spring 0 (4)

Friday, Momentum Bank Ballpark, Midland

Odessa.......... 952      0   —   16   11      0

Big Spring...... 000      0   —     0     3      3

Jairo Guerrero and Thomas Chavez, Andrew Valderaz (3). Eli Cobos, Isiah Solis (1), Gabriel Baeza (2), Preston Bishop (4) and Marcos Paredez. W — Guerrero. L — Cobos. 2B — Odessa High: Guerrero 2, Chavez. 3B — Odessa High: Gabriel Avila.

Records — Odessa High 10-3.

Posted: Friday, March 12, 2021 10:14 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

MIDLAND The Odessa High baseball team continued its strong play in the March Classic by jumping out to a fast start en route to a 16-0 victory in four innings over Big Spring Friday at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The Bronchos (10-3) scored nine runs in the first inning and did not look back from there.

Jairo Guerrero led the way for Odessa High, finishing 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and driving in three runs. He also pitched a complete game shut out and allowed just three hits.

Odessa High wraps up tournament play with a pair of games starting at noon against Fort Stockton and 3 p.m. against San Angelo Lake View at Pressly Field. 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

