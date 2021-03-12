OHS broncho logo RGB.png
- Odessa High 16, Big Spring 0 (4)
-
Friday, Momentum Bank Ballpark, Midland
Odessa.......... 952 0 — 16 11 0
Big Spring...... 000 0 — 0 3 3
Jairo Guerrero and Thomas Chavez, Andrew Valderaz (3). Eli Cobos, Isiah Solis (1), Gabriel Baeza (2), Preston Bishop (4) and Marcos Paredez. W — Guerrero. L — Cobos. 2B — Odessa High: Guerrero 2, Chavez. 3B — Odessa High: Gabriel Avila.
Records — Odessa High 10-3.
Posted: Friday, March 12, 2021 10:14 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Fast start pushes Odessa High past Big Spring
MIDLAND The Odessa High baseball team continued its strong play in the March Classic by jumping out to a fast start en route to a 16-0 victory in four innings over Big Spring Friday at Momentum Bank Ballpark.
The Bronchos (10-3) scored nine runs in the first inning and did not look back from there.
Jairo Guerrero led the way for Odessa High, finishing 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and driving in three runs. He also pitched a complete game shut out and allowed just three hits.
Odessa High wraps up tournament play with a pair of games starting at noon against Fort Stockton and 3 p.m. against San Angelo Lake View at Pressly Field.
