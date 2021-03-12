HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Fast start pushes Odessa High past Big Spring

MIDLAND The Odessa High baseball team continued its strong play in the March Classic by jumping out to a fast start en route to a 16-0 victory in four innings over Big Spring Friday at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The Bronchos (10-3) scored nine runs in the first inning and did not look back from there.

Jairo Guerrero led the way for Odessa High, finishing 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and driving in three runs. He also pitched a complete game shut out and allowed just three hits.

Odessa High wraps up tournament play with a pair of games starting at noon against Fort Stockton and 3 p.m. against San Angelo Lake View at Pressly Field.