HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Bronchos suffer first defeat of season to Lubbock Coronado

MIDLAND Lubbock Coronado scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back, defeated Odessa High 7-2 in a Tournament of Champions game Friday at Midland Lee’s Johnson Field.

Jett Carroll earned the complete-game victory for the Mustangs.

Thomas Chavez led Odessa High with three hits, with one RBI.

The Bronchos came into the day with a pair of shutouts during Thursday’s first day of competition in the tournament, highlighted by Isaac Rodriguez’s no-hitter against Midland High to kick off District 2-6A play.

In the second game, Odessa High bested Abilene High, 8-0, to move to 2-0 in district.

Sebastian Cabral went the distance for the Bronchos, striking out four, while Gabriel Avila and Alex Cadena each had three hits to pace the offense.