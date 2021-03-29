HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Bronchos, Panthers prepare for road games

The Permian and Odessa High baseball teams resume District 2-6A play Tuesday with a pair of key road game

The Panthers (17-6 overall, 7-2 district) head east to face Abilene High (2-17, 0-6) at 4:30 p.m. at Blackburn Field while the Bronchos face off against Midland High (12-9, 2-6) at 6 p.m. at Zachery Field in Midland.

Permian will look to extend its winning streak to seven games after sweeps against Odessa High and Midland High the last two weeks.

Odessa High is looking for a second consecutive win after defeating Midland Lee 6-2 Saturday at Pressly Field.